Google, Microsoft, Twitter: Desis Can't Keep Calm as Indian-origin CEO's Take Over World

Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Parag Agrawal. What do these three men have in common? Well, all of them are the CEOs of leading tech companies and all of them are of Indian origin. Agrawal joined the likes of Pichai and Nadella after he became the CEO of Twitter following Jack Dorsey’s resignation on Monday. “My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead," said Dorsey. Agrawal, who has been with Twitter for more than a decade, has served as Chief Technology Officer since 2017. Amidst the buzz of Agrawal’s appointment, Irish entrepreneur and Stripe CEO Patrick Collison took to Twitter to highlight the success of Indians in the world of technology.

Collison said in his tweet, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)."

Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)— Patrick Collison (@patrickc) November 29, 2021

Soon, Collison’s tweet went viral with Indians reacting to it with pride and tears of joy in their eyes. Take a look.

Management gurus theorize on why so many are CEOs of iconic global tech companies!A mix of genetic talent, intellectual agility, linguistic & cultural adaptability, emotional intelligence, drawing sustenance from well springs of an evolved civilizational consciousness! https://t.co/3rYRTkisa0 — Lakshmi M Puri (@lakshmiunwomen) November 30, 2021

This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it. https://t.co/Dl28r7nu0u— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 29, 2021

Also Read: Indians Want to Know Parag Agrawal’s IIT Rank, Salary After His New Role as Twitter CEO

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

crying thinking about all the proud immigrant parents and ancestors who dared to dream https://t.co/XZSDHtS5ig— jadila (taylor’s version) (@jdills13) November 29, 2021

Also Read: Parag Agrawal’s 10-Year-old Tweet on First Day as Twitter Employee is Making Desis Proud

Time to additionally remember that people who were born in India face an immigration policy that asks them to wait for a lifetime to be permanent residents. They thrive regardless. https://t.co/XrihYRrRzz— Jaana Dogan ヤナ ドガン (@rakyll) November 29, 2021

Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.