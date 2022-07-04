Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Serves Coffee to Staff at London Office, CFO Hands Out Cookies

Photos of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal serving coffee to staff have recently gone viral on social media. As per NDTV, Agrawal attended a series of business meetings in London last week and the incident happened during this time. While Agrawal served coffee at Twitter’s London headquarters, Ned Segal, the chief financial officer at Twitter, served cookies to go along with it. Dara Nasar, the managing director of Twitter, UK, was also in attendance. Who doesn’t love a CEO who can also serve up the occasional coffee?

☘️ A breakfast to remember! 🇮🇪

The chance to share breakfast with our awesome CEO @paraga and a group of diverse Tweeps with brilliant backgrounds. (And nobody spilled food on themselves which was the main KPI). #LoveWhereYouWork pic.twitter.com/iOMez6lgQW — anna ryan (@tellmestories) July 1, 2022

There was also a stand-up comedy show during Agrawal’s trip to the UK.

Thank you to all the tweeps who made this past week in @TwitterUK and @TwitterDublin so energizing. And thank goodness @DaraNasr is so funny! https://t.co/fhUr9uXnFJ — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) July 3, 2022

The meeting comes as Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is still surrounded by commotion. In May, Agrawal explained in detail regarding the recent leadership changes in the microblogging site’s team and said he still expected the deal with Elon Musk to sail through. In a long thread on Twitter, Agrawal said a lot had happened in the company over the past several weeks, and while he had not yet said anything publicly about it, he would speak now. Parag Agrawal’s long thread came soon after he fired two top executives of Twitter, and incidentally Elon Musk said the Twitter takeover deal was put on hold.

“A lot has happened over the past several weeks. I’ve been focused on the company and haven’t said much publicly during this time, but I will now,” Agrawal had said in a tweet, adding, “We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday. Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple.”

He said while he expected the $44 billion Twitter deal with Elon Musk to close, the team needed to be prepared for all scenarios.

