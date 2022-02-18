Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Move to Take Paternity Leave Lauded by Anushka Sharma, Others

Parag Agrawal, the new Twitter CEO, is planning to take a few weeks’ paternity leave after he and his wife welcome their second child, as per The Washington Post. The move is being commended all over social media, even though, as per the report, Agrawal’s duration of leave is about 20 weeks less than what the company affords its employees. He has not named an interim CEO and intends to keep in contact with his executive team. He had announced his decision at a company meeting last week. Twitter Parents tweeted: “It’s amazing to work at a company where the executives lead by example and take the generous Parental Leave given to all employees… Congrats to Twitter Parents Executive Chair, ⁦@paraga⁩, on this exciting news! #LoveWhereYouWork #WatchUsWingIt".

It’s amazing to work at a company where the executives lead by example and take the generous Parental Leave given to all employees 💙 Congrats to Twitter Parents Executive Chair, ⁦@paraga⁩, on this exciting news! #LoveWhereYouWork #WatchUsWingIt https://t.co/GCLuyNpxKb — Twitter Parents (@TwitterParents) February 16, 2022

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, too, took to her Instagram stories to show her support. She shared a screenshot of people on Twitter lauding Agrawal’s move and wrote, “about time this is normalised".

Twitter CFO Ned Segal wrote, “Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!"

Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back! https://t.co/MzDEtwCxOL— Ned Segal (@nedsegal) February 16, 2022

There are countless studies that show the benefits of paid family leave but in order to change our culture around men taking leave we need leaders to set the example and be there for their families. Glad to see @paraga championing this. https://t.co/dbLbc4FaB6— Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) February 17, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal goes on few weeks of paternity leave. Good to know that Twitter provides up to 20 weeks of parental leave, irrespective of gender. It’s not easy to go on few weeks of leave at his level, but he knows very well what’s his priority at the moment. https://t.co/UA6yWb2K1a — Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) February 17, 2022

Last year, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced about his resignation from the post and as such, the microblogging company’s board picked up Indian-origin Agrawal, the company’s CTO (Chief Technology Officer) to be the new boss. Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

