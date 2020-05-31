Twitter Changes Display Pic and Bio to #BlackLivesMatter to Protest George Floyd's Killing

Amid raging protests in the United States following the death of a 46-year-old George Floyd, the United States has been experiencing a series of violent clashes amid protesting demonstrators and police across cities. On Saturday night, several cities in United States looked like a war zone after rioters torched several police clubs.

While the situation remained tense on Sunday in several cities including in New York, San Jose, Seattle and other cities, social media was also rife with outrage with many condemning police racism using the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

In fact, the hashtag has gained so much strength that even Twitter has shared it as their bio. The social media platform headed by Jack Dorsey, also changed it profile picture to sport the colour black to represent its support for the movement and perhaps by way of mourning.

The statement comes after Twitter's showdown with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who recently threatened to ban the platform after it tagged two of his tweets as fake news.

The hashtag is a revocation of the Black Lives Matter movement that started in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman who had been accused of shooting an African-American man Trayvon Martin in 2012.

The hashtag became a powerful slogan in 2014 after the killings of two more black men, Eric Garner and Michael Brown, with thousands of protesters taking to streets to demonstrate against the killings of black men in the US followed by lack of proper police action.

While the four police officers involved in the incident have been fired and an FBI investigation initiated into the incident, Floyd's killing has brought back memories of 2014 killing of Eric Garner by policemen in New York.

