Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat

'We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,' Dan Riccio, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple said.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Apple has bid goodbye to its "AirPower" product that was supposed to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPod simultaneously.

Originally announced in September 2017, Apple cited difficulty meeting its own standards, thereby chopping off the project.

"After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project," Dan Riccio, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, told TechCrunch on Friday.

"We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward," Riccio added.

As soon as the big announcement hit social media, Twitterati charged with memes to roast Apple.

































































facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
