Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels its AirPower Wireless Mat

At least we never printed AirPower on any packag— #OneLessThing #AirPower pic.twitter.com/ljVngWbEEp — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 29, 2019

Apple says that AirPower will not achieve their high standards, but somehow these were good ideas? pic.twitter.com/DOw2g4T6iw — Amel (@amelvand) March 30, 2019

Me seeing these AirPower headlines after I kinda promised to buy one for 60,000 people pic.twitter.com/RpPEMeO3ef — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 29, 2019

Apple did it because you threw shade at AirPower pic.twitter.com/fdTiJwmmS7 — First Name Is Agent (@InfiniteQuery) March 30, 2019

"It might actually help move the entire industry forward. This is not possible with current standards, but our team knows how to do this. We call it, AirPower." Oops pic.twitter.com/rhITVAmJUS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 30, 2019

“I WAS TOLD BY APPLECARE THAT MY AIRPODS WOULD CHARGE WITH AIRPOWER!” pic.twitter.com/pt5TQyw8py — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 30, 2019

When will AirPower come out? pic.twitter.com/iS1UvyemRn — Tim Cook (@Timthecook2) March 30, 2019

In a very unusual move, Apple has announced that it will not be producing it's much hyped wireless charging mat, the AirPower.



It's reported that Apple engineers failed to find a way to stop the device from heating and work properly, hence it will not meet their "high standard". pic.twitter.com/0b3zBxYdNg — Stephen Kasambeko MUKISA (@stephen_mukisa) March 30, 2019

Biggest troll in recent memory. AirPower ever releasing? pic.twitter.com/x2vNFHWPZH — Daniel Peters (@PetersDaniel) March 29, 2019

Hey Siri, is AirPower ever coming out? pic.twitter.com/1Sx1VizVVG — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 29, 2019

When Apple realizes they shipped AirPods 2 with the word ‘Airpower’ on the box. pic.twitter.com/y6Lvar3Snb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 26, 2019

In September 2017, Apple announced an idea disguised as a product. They failed. What an embarrassment. RIP AirPower. pic.twitter.com/FXOOYotWsC — Jojo Lim (@jonathanalim) March 31, 2019

AirPower is not up to Apple’s standards but somehow this was all good? pic.twitter.com/ohtQtW6F3F — Dan Barbera (@danbarbera) March 29, 2019

With the AirPower product cancelled. I wonder if future iOS updates will continue to auto spell/format the word to "AirPower" pic.twitter.com/25KTbkf0X4 — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 29, 2019

THEY. HAD. THE. AIRPOWER. ON. THE. BACK. OF. THE. BOX! Soooo...This is a collector's item now right? Definitely NOT gonna open it now #RIPAirPower #AirPower pic.twitter.com/EZc33VETJb — Brian Tong (@briantong) March 29, 2019