Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels its AirPower Wireless Mat
'We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,' Dan Riccio, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple said.
News 18 image | @EverythingApplePro / @Timthecook2.
Originally announced in September 2017, Apple cited difficulty meeting its own standards, thereby chopping off the project.
"After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project," Dan Riccio, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, told TechCrunch on Friday.
"We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward," Riccio added.
As soon as the big announcement hit social media, Twitterati charged with memes to roast Apple.
At least we never printed AirPower on any packag— #OneLessThing #AirPower pic.twitter.com/ljVngWbEEp— ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 29, 2019
Apple says that AirPower will not achieve their high standards, but somehow these were good ideas? pic.twitter.com/DOw2g4T6iw— Amel (@amelvand) March 30, 2019
Me seeing these AirPower headlines after I kinda promised to buy one for 60,000 people pic.twitter.com/RpPEMeO3ef— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 29, 2019
Apple did it because you threw shade at AirPower pic.twitter.com/fdTiJwmmS7— First Name Is Agent (@InfiniteQuery) March 30, 2019
"It might actually help move the entire industry forward. This is not possible with current standards, but our team knows how to do this. We call it, AirPower." Oops pic.twitter.com/rhITVAmJUS— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 30, 2019
“I WAS TOLD BY APPLECARE THAT MY AIRPODS WOULD CHARGE WITH AIRPOWER!” pic.twitter.com/pt5TQyw8py— ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 30, 2019
When will AirPower come out? pic.twitter.com/iS1UvyemRn— Tim Cook (@Timthecook2) March 30, 2019
In a very unusual move, Apple has announced that it will not be producing it's much hyped wireless charging mat, the AirPower.— Stephen Kasambeko MUKISA (@stephen_mukisa) March 30, 2019
It's reported that Apple engineers failed to find a way to stop the device from heating and work properly, hence it will not meet their "high standard". pic.twitter.com/0b3zBxYdNg
Biggest troll in recent memory. AirPower ever releasing? pic.twitter.com/x2vNFHWPZH— Daniel Peters (@PetersDaniel) March 29, 2019
AirPower development team pic.twitter.com/HaNCI73V7Y— Wilhelmina (@xhelmix) March 30, 2019
R.I.P. Airpower...https://t.co/rUgJxgJpBG pic.twitter.com/uftFR7dylI— Lewis Hilsenteger (@UnboxTherapy) March 29, 2019
Hey Siri, is AirPower ever coming out? pic.twitter.com/1Sx1VizVVG— ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 29, 2019
airpower〜 pic.twitter.com/ooNAloTwJK— ショナップル (@shonapple) March 30, 2019
When Apple realizes they shipped AirPods 2 with the word ‘Airpower’ on the box. pic.twitter.com/y6Lvar3Snb— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 26, 2019
Goodbye AirPower pic.twitter.com/TAEIDO6660— Alireza (@alixrezax) March 30, 2019
In September 2017, Apple announced an idea disguised as a product. They failed. What an embarrassment. RIP AirPower. pic.twitter.com/FXOOYotWsC— Jojo Lim (@jonathanalim) March 31, 2019
AirPower is not up to Apple’s standards but somehow this was all good? pic.twitter.com/ohtQtW6F3F— Dan Barbera (@danbarbera) March 29, 2019
Me: Where is AirPower— Sam Anderson+ (@SamTheMCD) March 25, 2019
Apple: pic.twitter.com/hPNkBYKcxl
AirPower pic.twitter.com/KUjM2KKO0R— Jonathan Morrison ♂️ (@tldtoday) March 29, 2019
AirPower pic.twitter.com/tYYZh1feR2— Jonathan Morrison ♂️ (@tldtoday) March 30, 2019
With the AirPower product cancelled. I wonder if future iOS updates will continue to auto spell/format the word to "AirPower" pic.twitter.com/25KTbkf0X4— Ed Boon (@noobde) March 29, 2019
THEY. HAD. THE. AIRPOWER. ON. THE. BACK. OF. THE. BOX! Soooo...This is a collector's item now right? Definitely NOT gonna open it now #RIPAirPower #AirPower pic.twitter.com/EZc33VETJb— Brian Tong (@briantong) March 29, 2019
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s