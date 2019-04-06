Twitter Cheers as UPSC Topper Kanishak Kataria Thanks Girlfriend, Family for Success

Good to see him mention his girlfriend. Time is changing. I was beaten by my father 3 days before my 10th boards exams after he caught the letter she had sent me through her younger brother, hidden in a book. Beltey-belt. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 6, 2019

DESH BADAL RAHA HAI 😂In a first, UPSC exam topper Kanishka Kataria thanks girlfriend for his success - Education Today News https://t.co/uEPWXsURff — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) April 6, 2019

Wow!! 1st time I'm seeing a boy thank his girlfriend alongwith his familly for his success!! Thats some SWAG Kanishak Kataria 👏👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/uRBzI2aNZb — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 5, 2019

In India students are advised to observe celibacy-ब्रह्मचर्य, concentrate on studies & keep away from 💘 relationship during school-collage days.



Kanishak Kataria, AIR 1 in #UPSC final exam, thanking girlfriend (along with parents & sister), for the help & moral support.

😍😍 — vijay devji (@vijaydevji) April 6, 2019

"My girlfriend" Lol 😆😆😆

Anyway good to see some guy have guts to say this on camera. — Nikhil Shyamsukha 🇮🇳 (@nikilshyamsukha) April 5, 2019

Very much happy for that girl as you have gave the credit to her too.. — Deergh Sharma पौडेल 🇮🇳🇳🇵 (@SDeergh) April 5, 2019

Saw the first guy thanking his girlfriend great man — Sir Bumraaaah!!! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) April 5, 2019

Kaha gaye wo log jo kehte the ki girlfriend wagerah sab distraction hoti hai career k liye? — Mukul Raj (@beingmukul20) April 5, 2019

Girlfriends toh hoti hain but what was amazing is that he had guts and audacity to say this on camera in front of his parents. 😂 — Bhartesh Mishra (@BharteshMishra) April 6, 2019

India is changing in many progressive ways. One such example came when 2019's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) topper Kanishak Kataria thanked his girlfriend along with his parents and sister for his terrific achievement.Kataria, a B.Tech graduate from IIT Bombay was announced as the topper of the prestigious, country-wide UPSC civil service examination on Friday.Interacting with reporters after the results were announced, Kataria said "It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank,". He went on to thank his family for his success and, to the surprise and pleasure of many, he also thanked his girlfriend."I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention," ANI quoted the topper as saying.The news agency's post regarding the same on Twitter has gone viral on social media with many praising the young topper for his frankness and progressive mindset."Good to see him mention his girlfriend. Time is changing. I was beaten by my father 3 days before my 10th boards exams after he caught the letter she had sent me through her younger brother, hidden in a book. Beltey-belt," a Twitter user wrote in response to the incident.Well, it seems those days are finally going away, leaving aside more room for young people to be candid about their lives in public. The positive reactions on social media were anything but a sign of the changing mindset of India regarding things previously considered taboo.His statement also seemed to inspire other young students, many of whom could never imagine saying such a thing on camera.Others said that the fact that a UPSC topper was boasting of a relationship meant that having a girlfriend or boyfriend was okay even for those appearing in competitive examinations - a fact that often escapes Indian parents and relatives, many of whom view romantic relationships before marriage as unnecessary dalliance and wastage of precious time that could better be spent studying.Kataria, who is currently working as a data scientist, belongs to the SC category and qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject.But it looks like his response has already catapulted him to the inspirational Hall of Fame among other UPSC aspirants and students, many of whom called him "revolutionary".This is not the first time that the romantic partner of a UPSC topper has been in the news. The topper from 2015, UPSC, had been dating Jammu and Kashmir's Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, who came in second rank after Dabi in the examinations. The two got married in April 2018.