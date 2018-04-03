GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Cheers For Lieutenant Colonel Dhoni After He Receives Padma Bhushan

'Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the world cup after 28 years. The party starts in the dressing room and it's the Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 3, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Image credits: ANI
On Monday, Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni received the country's third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, from President Ram Nath Kovind at investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhoni, who attended the ceremony in his Lieutenant Colonel uniform, marched like an army personnel and collected his Padma Bhushan award from the Indian President.

As luck would have it, Dhoni received the prestigious award on the same day when he launched pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a whacking six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the coveted World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011.

36-year-old Dhoni is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour.


As for Twitter, they collectively cheered for one of the most celebrated cricketers of India-- Mahi.











































Here's the video:







Along with Dhoni, billiards and snooker star Pankaj Advani was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Here's the entire list of Padma Award recipients.

