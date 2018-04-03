Twitter Cheers For Lieutenant Colonel Dhoni After He Receives Padma Bhushan



7 years ago on this day, one of the most memorable moments in the history of Indian cricket happened. MS Dhoni hit Nuwan Kulasekara for a six as India beat Sri Lanka and won the 2011 World Cup finals. pic.twitter.com/9QbsCD3h3F

— Cricket Talkies (@CricketTalkies) April 1, 2018



Dhoni as never seen before. Fantastic! https://t.co/VUhUGMBMhz

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2018



I N D I A 's Proud S O N



Padmabhushan Mahendra Singh Dhoni 😎😎



Goops gooops m/ pic.twitter.com/MjKDieNVPn



— Prabhas Fan (@pavan1230) April 2, 2018





2nd April 2011:Won The World Cup

2nd April 2018:Got Padma Bhushan



MS Dhoni Receives #PadmaBhushan Exactly 7 Years After Hitting The SIX And Bringing The World Cup To India. 💪👏🙏🇮🇳 #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/2zY8PMC8Fu

— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 2, 2018



The march past, the salute, the holding of the certificate, everything done so beautifully. Congratulations Lt. Colonel MS Dhoni of 106 Para TA Batallion on the #PadmaBhushan ! pic.twitter.com/sIXRt2GUqj

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 3, 2018



VIDEO: Lt. Colonel @msdhoni receives Padma Bhushan from the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovindhttps://t.co/5C2reOKAxD



— BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2018





Haters will say Dhoni has become old bute here's the proof that he's a Jawan pic.twitter.com/eK5wTZbpaL

— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 3, 2018



Congratulations Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni on receiving the Padma Bhushan, 7 years to the date since we won the World Cup ! pic.twitter.com/xjgjrHr4Ng

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 2, 2018



#PresidentKovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Sports. One of India's most successful cricket captains, @msdhoni is only Indian captain to win all three ICC limited-overs trophies pic.twitter.com/PKTM6LZs38



— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 2, 2018





MS Dhoni



2nd April 2011 - World Cup Win



2nd April 2018 - Padma Bhushan



Pic via ANI pic.twitter.com/bdryxP1Tn6

— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 2, 2018



The Awaited Picture of the Day!

M.S.Dhoni with Sakshi 😍😇#PadmaBhushan pic.twitter.com/lBI43eoMHZ

— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) April 2, 2018

#WATCH Billiards player Pankaj Advani and Cricketer MS Dhoni conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/XgPTHWsxBl — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018



Thala Dhoni getting #PadmaBhushan award 😍😍

Pokkiri BGM added 😎

Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AFgG9fbsnI

— Thalalathy Karthik 😎 (@Karthik_VMI) April 2, 2018

On Monday, Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni received the country's third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, from President Ram Nath Kovind at investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Dhoni, who attended the ceremony in his Lieutenant Colonel uniform, marched like an army personnel and collected his Padma Bhushan award from the Indian President.As luck would have it, Dhoni received the prestigious award on the same day when he launched pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a whacking six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the coveted World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011.36-year-old Dhoni is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour.As for Twitter, they collectively cheered for one of the most celebrated cricketers of India-- Mahi.Along with Dhoni, billiards and snooker star Pankaj Advani was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan.