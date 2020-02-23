Twitter Comes Crashing Down as Photo of 'Great Wall of Ahmedabad' Built to Welcome Trump Goes Viral

As the Indian government has undertaken a vigorous task of beautification to welcome US President Donald Trump on February 24, the building up of a wall in the city of Ahmedabad has left a sour taste among social media.

With the presidential motorcade for the 'Namaste Trump' event to start on Monday, a stretch of people will be kept out of vision.

A wall is being risen alongside the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge in Gujarat where the "biggest road show" is set to take place. The objective behind the wall is to hide more than 500 kutcha houses at the Dev Saran or Saraniyavaas slum area.

The move has been drawing flak from various sectors of social media, where people pointed out the 'reality' was being concealed behind a pretence.

Some mocked the idea of "Great Wall of Ahmedabad" suggesting that the money spent behind the wall could have otherwise been put to use to "better" the state of the slum dwellers.

#मोदी_पहले_देश_का_सोचो Behind the wall, in case Trump is curious! Life in two sides of the wall built in Ahmedabad for. the pic.twitter.com/yyenxOrtKO — Mukesh Kashyap (@Mukeshkashyap90) February 23, 2020

The picture of the wall with a contrasting view of its two sides, has gone viral drawing strong reactions.

" FOR THE WALL "#MannKiBaat#TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/rdQrOxKguB — SHOAIB | شعیب | शोएब (@Jii_Bilkul) February 23, 2020

This Wall reminds me of oscar winning Movie Parasite. 'Dont cross the line' #TrumpIndiaVisit #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/PDtOax2Ptk — Irfan (@NextToSRK) February 23, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump although they have erected a wall, I know you love to build the wall, to hide govt inefficiency from you. Thought I might help to see what's on the other side#TrumpIndiaVisit#USIndia#ModiTrumpSummit pic.twitter.com/hSnnLgTRzp — #CumChoTrump (@rajni_cant) February 23, 2020

Just wondering from where will this 7 million people will gonna come from🙂🙂🙂 #TrumpIndiaVisit — Saket ojha (@Saketojha7) February 23, 2020

If Trump is curious, this is what is behind the wall #TrumpIndiaVisit #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/TKLiY9Wpfb — Umar Sayed (@Umar_sayed17) February 23, 2020

However, in an earlier report, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, "The decision to build a 4 feet wall was taken 2 months ago to prevent encroachments on footpath & road."

"I had personally visited the slum & offered houses to the residents," he added.

Truth has a way of coming out



The decision to build a 4 feet wall was taken 2 months ago to prevent encroachments on footpath & road.



I had personally visited the slum & offered houses to the residents @AmdavadAMC is constructing about 1 lakh affordable homes for poor people https://t.co/t0QsQEOilp — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) February 19, 2020

The US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and a 12-member delegation, including the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will be arriving in India on Monday.

Trump may also visit the Sabarmati Ashram after attending the grand ‘Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium with Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi.

