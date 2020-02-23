English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Twitter Comes Crashing Down as Photo of 'Great Wall of Ahmedabad' Built to Welcome Trump Goes Viral

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

A picture of the wall with a contrasting view of its two sides, has gone viral on social media drawing strong reactions.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
As the Indian government has undertaken a vigorous task of beautification to welcome US President Donald Trump on February 24, the building up of a wall in the city of Ahmedabad has left a sour taste among social media.

With the presidential motorcade for the 'Namaste Trump' event to start on Monday, a stretch of people will be kept out of vision.

A wall is being risen alongside the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge in Gujarat where the "biggest road show" is set to take place. The objective behind the wall is to hide more than 500 kutcha houses at the Dev Saran or Saraniyavaas slum area.

The move has been drawing flak from various sectors of social media, where people pointed out the 'reality' was being concealed behind a pretence.

Some mocked the idea of "Great Wall of Ahmedabad" suggesting that the money spent behind the wall could have otherwise been put to use to "better" the state of the slum dwellers.

The picture of the wall with a contrasting view of its two sides, has gone viral drawing strong reactions.

However, in an earlier report, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, "The decision to build a 4 feet wall was taken 2 months ago to prevent encroachments on footpath & road."

"I had personally visited the slum & offered houses to the residents," he added.

The US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and a 12-member delegation, including the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will be arriving in India on Monday.

Trump may also visit the Sabarmati Ashram after attending the grand ‘Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium with Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi.

