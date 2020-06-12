Twitter Congratulates Kerala's First IAS Officer from Tribal Community as She Takes Charge

On Thursday, Sreedhanya Suresh who is the first tribal woman from Kerala to have cracked the civil service exam took charge as the District Collector of Kozhikode.

Hailing from the Kurichiya tribal colony Idiyamvayal near Pozhuthana in Wayanad, 26-year-old Suresh was under quarantine for two weeks in Thiruvananthapuram after her return from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie.

Taking to social media, people majorly from Kerala rejoiced the achievements of the tribal woman and expressed their heartiest congratulations to Sreedhanya.

Proud moment for Kerala. Sreedhanya Suresh, first tribal woman to crack civil service examination, assumed charge as assistant collector, Kozhikode. pic.twitter.com/89Y9o7kUPM — Jisha Surya (@jishasurya) June 12, 2020

That’s really great 👍



The enthusiasm by which this tweet is written is such a nice 👍 way to congratulate the lady IAS officer.



I hope same enthu would had been shown by lady while filling form of prelims by selecting category as “General” and not SC/ST. — Animesh Singh Gour (@Baba_bhai_ji) June 12, 2020

Heartfelt congratulations to Sreedhanya Suresh.

🙏💐😂😂😂🏵️🙏 pic.twitter.com/vHJeJqU93D — Prof Baskaran S Rajaram Naidu (@prof_rajaram) June 12, 2020

Proud moment for the whole country — Draksha Sharma (@idraksha) June 12, 2020

Such a great and inspirational achievement.. proud of you — 💓Ganesh Sundaram😜 (@gan7del) June 12, 2020

Congratulations Sreedhanya Suresh. We need meore like you people to protect your people. — Dr. Azhar Ali Qadri (@azhardark12) June 12, 2020





According to reports, Sreedhanya has assumed office under former district collector, Sambasiva Rao, whom she often revered as an inspirational figure.