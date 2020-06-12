BUZZ

Twitter Congratulates Kerala's First IAS Officer from Tribal Community as She Takes Charge

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
On Thursday, Sreedhanya Suresh who is the first tribal woman from Kerala to have cracked the civil service exam took charge as the District Collector of Kozhikode.

Hailing from the Kurichiya tribal colony Idiyamvayal near Pozhuthana in Wayanad, 26-year-old Suresh was under quarantine for two weeks in Thiruvananthapuram after her return from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie.

Taking to social media, people majorly from Kerala rejoiced the achievements of the tribal woman and expressed their heartiest congratulations to Sreedhanya.


According to reports, Sreedhanya has assumed office under former district collector, Sambasiva Rao, whom she often revered as an inspirational figure.


