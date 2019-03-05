Twitter Cracks Up With Jokes After Air India Asks Crew to Say 'Jai Hind' After Every Announcement

Air India crew now needs to announce "Jai Hind" on all its flights as per a new order today: pic.twitter.com/2Adtr34eTK — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) March 4, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, we are passing through turbulent weather, please fasten your seatbelts belts, Jai Hind!



Please do not use the toilets now, Jai Hind!



Cabin crew to landing stations, Jai Hind!



We apologize for the delay in departure, Jai Hind!https://t.co/uC25ccGk6r — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 5, 2019

Now with this new move, I’m sure Air India will soon become profitable. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/5Am6UyiQPe — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 4, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen please put on your seatbelts. *pause* JAI HIND!



Ladies and gentlemen we are now at 40,000 feet, and the temperature outside is -40. *pause* JAI HIND!! https://t.co/MhZytMVEtu — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) March 4, 2019

Passengers should also say Jai Hind if they want Water or anything. And say Jai Hind when food is served. Also, toilet doors should open only if someone says Jai Hind Thrice https://t.co/8flPwfxIHB — Joy (@Joydas) March 4, 2019

"The use of lavatories is no longer permitted. Jai Hind" https://t.co/NFacrUYoau — Prasanna S (@prasanna_s) March 5, 2019

How @bhumikatharoor insists I end phone calls with her...

But this is a farce.

"There's turbulence, please fasten your seatbelt, Jai Hind."

"You can select luxury items from the duty free catalog in your seat, Jai Hind."

"The lavatories will no longer be accessible, Jai Hind." https://t.co/8rKB1v2qqa — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 4, 2019

"Ladies and Gentlemen we are experiencing some turbulence. Please fasten your seat-belts... JAI HIND."



"We're at cruise altitude. Toilets can now be used... JAI HIND."



"Cabin secured. Prepare for take off... JAI HIND."



"The Cabin crew will now serve refreshments... JAI HIND." https://t.co/dmz8qCYWIt — meghnad (@Memeghnad) March 5, 2019

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are about to crash into the sea, Jai Hind!" https://t.co/1PsOkmxxer — Aditya Sinha (@autumnshade) March 4, 2019

Little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn’t even spared the skies. https://t.co/AyVvEPDU3u — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2019