Twitter Cracks Up With Jokes After Air India Asks Crew to Say 'Jai Hind' After Every Announcement
As per an advisory issued by the airline, AIr India crew will now have to say 'Jai Hind' after every flight announcement 'with much fervour'.
Source: PTI
"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce "Jai Hind" at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," read the advisory issued by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director of Operations if Air India.
However, the advice did not go down very well with Twitterati, many of whom found the 'advice' to be a rather tedious and weird diktat. Within hours of the advisory being released to the public, jokes about the possible future usage of the suffix abounded on the micro-blogging site.
Air India crew now needs to announce "Jai Hind" on all its flights as per a new order today: pic.twitter.com/2Adtr34eTK— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) March 4, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, we are passing through turbulent weather, please fasten your seatbelts belts, Jai Hind!— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 5, 2019
Please do not use the toilets now, Jai Hind!
Cabin crew to landing stations, Jai Hind!
We apologize for the delay in departure, Jai Hind!https://t.co/uC25ccGk6r
Now with this new move, I’m sure Air India will soon become profitable. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/5Am6UyiQPe— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 4, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen please put on your seatbelts. *pause* JAI HIND!— PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) March 4, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen we are now at 40,000 feet, and the temperature outside is -40. *pause* JAI HIND!! https://t.co/MhZytMVEtu
Passengers should also say Jai Hind if they want Water or anything. And say Jai Hind when food is served. Also, toilet doors should open only if someone says Jai Hind Thrice https://t.co/8flPwfxIHB— Joy (@Joydas) March 4, 2019
"The use of lavatories is no longer permitted. Jai Hind" https://t.co/NFacrUYoau— Prasanna S (@prasanna_s) March 5, 2019
How @bhumikatharoor insists I end phone calls with her...— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 4, 2019
But this is a farce.
"There's turbulence, please fasten your seatbelt, Jai Hind."
"You can select luxury items from the duty free catalog in your seat, Jai Hind."
"The lavatories will no longer be accessible, Jai Hind." https://t.co/8rKB1v2qqa
"Ladies and Gentlemen we are experiencing some turbulence. Please fasten your seat-belts... JAI HIND."— meghnad (@Memeghnad) March 5, 2019
"We're at cruise altitude. Toilets can now be used... JAI HIND."
"Cabin secured. Prepare for take off... JAI HIND."
"The Cabin crew will now serve refreshments... JAI HIND." https://t.co/dmz8qCYWIt
"Ladies and gentlemen, we are about to crash into the sea, Jai Hind!" https://t.co/1PsOkmxxer— Aditya Sinha (@autumnshade) March 4, 2019
Even former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the Air India advisory.
Little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn’t even spared the skies. https://t.co/AyVvEPDU3u— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2019
Meanwhile, Air India's latest annual report revealed that the national airline had incurred accumulated losses of Rs 53,583.92 crore as of March 31, 2018. To put this number in context, suffice it to say that Air India’s accumulated losses were a tad above India’s entire health budget for that year.
Further, the airline has never made a net profit since the two erstwhile airlines, Air India and Indian Airlines, merged to form the current entity in 2007.
Will the magic chant of 'Jai Hind' help bring the struggling airline out of its slump?
