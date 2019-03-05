LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitter Cracks Up With Jokes After Air India Asks Crew to Say 'Jai Hind' After Every Announcement

As per an advisory issued by the airline, AIr India crew will now have to say 'Jai Hind' after every flight announcement 'with much fervour'.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Twitter Cracks Up With Jokes After Air India Asks Crew to Say 'Jai Hind' After Every Announcement
Source: PTI
On Monday, an advisory issued by the state airline Air India, announced that from now on, the airline's crew will have to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervour". Not to anyone's surprise, the announcement went viral on social media with many making jokes at the airline's expense.

"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce "Jai Hind" at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," read the advisory issued by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director of Operations if Air India.

However, the advice did not go down very well with Twitterati, many of whom found the 'advice' to be a rather tedious and weird diktat. Within hours of the advisory being released to the public, jokes about the possible future usage of the suffix abounded on the micro-blogging site.




























Even former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the Air India advisory.




Meanwhile, Air India's latest annual report revealed that the national airline had incurred accumulated losses of Rs 53,583.92 crore as of March 31, 2018. To put this number in context, suffice it to say that Air India’s accumulated losses were a tad above India’s entire health budget for that year.

Further, the airline has never made a net profit since the two erstwhile airlines, Air India and Indian Airlines, merged to form the current entity in 2007.

Will the magic chant of 'Jai Hind' help bring the struggling airline out of its slump?
