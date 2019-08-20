Twitter Debates over Woman's Selfie-shoot in 'Empty' Subway Ride for Her Followers

Twitter users are debating a woman’s selfie photoshoot on a subway ride in New York city.

Jess George was heading home from lunch with friends on the New York City subway when she decided to strike some poses in front of her camera phone.

“I saw an empty subway car and was alone, so the self-timer had to come out! At the next stop, people got on the train but I decided to continue. It was very spontaneous,” George told HuffPostvia email.

The 23-year-old said images were meant as “something for me to post on Twitter for my 200 followers.”

But actor and writer Ben Yahr, who was travelling in the same car on Saturday evening, captured a clip of George’s photoshoot and shared it on Twitter.

This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/i3JoSPKj3I — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 17, 2019

The post has gone viral with 35,388 retweets and 227,623 likes since August 17.

In another tweet, Yahr said the woman deserved more followers.

This woman @jessiica_george deserves followers, so I’m thrilled to help. — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 18, 2019

Yahr told HuffPost that he “thought it was pretty incredible that someone would be so shameless and also awesome that she was feelin’ herself so hard.”

But while many seemed to agree with Yahr and praised the woman’s “incredible confidence,” others felt she had caused inconvenience to others.

To have the confidence to do this in front of others is powerful. I could never. — ¡Dale! 🐨 (@itsDMCL) August 17, 2019

Powerful or completely inconsiderate that the other passengers maybe don’t want to be a prop in her sex pics. Seriously, get a room. — Terri Shea (@terrishea) August 17, 2019

Is this what it’s like to NOT have social anxiety 😂 — Rose 🌹 (@AnaJuarez_) August 18, 2019

