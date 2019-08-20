Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Debates over Woman's Selfie-shoot in 'Empty' Subway Ride for Her Followers

Jess George was heading home from lunch with friends on the New York City subway when she decided to strike some poses in front of her camera phone.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Twitter Debates over Woman's Selfie-shoot in 'Empty' Subway Ride for Her Followers
Video grab of the woman striking a pose in the subway. (Twitter/ @benyahr)
Loading...

Twitter users are debating a woman’s selfie photoshoot on a subway ride in New York city.

Jess George was heading home from lunch with friends on the New York City subway when she decided to strike some poses in front of her camera phone.

“I saw an empty subway car and was alone, so the self-timer had to come out! At the next stop, people got on the train but I decided to continue. It was very spontaneous,” George told HuffPostvia email.

The 23-year-old said images were meant as “something for me to post on Twitter for my 200 followers.”

But actor and writer Ben Yahr, who was travelling in the same car on Saturday evening, captured a clip of George’s photoshoot and shared it on Twitter.

The post has gone viral with 35,388 retweets and 227,623 likes since August 17.

In another tweet, Yahr said the woman deserved more followers.

Yahr told HuffPost that he “thought it was pretty incredible that someone would be so shameless and also awesome that she was feelin’ herself so hard.”

But while many seemed to agree with Yahr and praised the woman’s “incredible confidence,” others felt she had caused inconvenience to others.

