Twitter Declares 'Arranged Marriage is Scary' and Attaches Memes as Proof

A new trend ‘arranged marriage is scary’ has unleashed a meme fest on Twitter. Netizens have been imagining different scenarios after arranged marriage, which is common in India. With jokes and memes from popular culture, users shared how arranged marriages can be scary. Here are a few ones:

“Arrange marriage is scary what if she makes tea like this. Mirinda tea."

Arrange marriage is scary what if she makes tea like this 🤮Mirinda tea ☕🍹 pic.twitter.com/q920mVTM1m— Gangs Of Memepur (@GangsOfMemepur) March 22, 2022

“Arrange marriage is scary what if in the middle of the night she goes like:"

Arrange marriage is scary what if in the middle of the night she goes like: pic.twitter.com/IhdsUjegeP— HYDROGEN (@_himannshu) March 22, 2022

“Arrange marriage is scary what if she…"

Arrange marriage is scary what if she… pic.twitter.com/rYgYkiud9o— Chìggï✨ (@stuff_u_wantt) March 21, 2022

“Arrange marriage is scary what if he….."

Arrange marriage is scary what if he….. pic.twitter.com/rKVPpN0yXD— MoMo🥟 (@diimplegirll) March 20, 2022

“Arrange marriage is scary what if he…"

Arrange marriage is scary what if he… pic.twitter.com/Q6uOjD4BHu— isha//muski stan (@hajarkagalwa) March 20, 2022

“Arrange marriage is scary, what if she:"

“Arrange marriage is scary what if she…"

Arrange marriage is scary what if she… pic.twitter.com/EEOpgILzgr— Avantika (@avantika411) March 22, 2022

“Arranged marriage is scary. What if she say this next day."

Arranged marriage is scary. What if she say this next day pic.twitter.com/kRRIVYFF3y— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 21, 2022

The last trend on Twitter about marriage was ‘marriage strike’. The hashtag #MarriageStrike was trending because a section of men feel that some Indian laws favour women. They said that women already have a upper hand in dowry cases, and the marital rape law would further hurt the interests of men. However, many women and a few men thought that #MarriageStrike was a positive development.

“Kudos to Indian men for trending #MarriageStrike. More power to you guys. Please don’t call it off. I have found a new excuse to give my parents in order to postpone the marriage talks at my home. Thank you so much," a user wrote.

