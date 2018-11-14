GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
French citizens came out in support of their president after Trump launched an attack on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
'It Became Great When You Left': Twitter Defends French President After Trump Ridicules Macron
Image by Reuters.
US President Donald Trump is often in the news for all manner of unfortunate reasons. Since having assumed office, POTUS has been often under the scanner for posting preposterous statements on social media. And Tuesday wasn't any different.

After returning to Washington from a weekend in Paris, Trump launched a scathing attack against the French president, Emmanuel Macron. The POTUS' tweetstorm also came on the same day that marked the anniversary of the 2015 terrorist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

In his tweets, Trump ridiculed Macron over 'very low approval rating', saying the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject."




"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States.




"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"




Trump's Twitter meltdown did not go down well with the Twitterati and his rant left many aggrieved. "Macron surpasses you in intellect, respect, looks, physique, hair, ability to speak in discernible sentences, honor, morals, strength, honesty, integrity, empathy, accountability, leadership, humility, trustworthiness.," wrote one miffed user.

"France is already great! We were already great! We didn’t need a wanna be Dictator in a position that should be held by a person with our values and our principles. Instead we have a nationalist leader with some of the angriest blind followers," wrote another.




























This is how Parisians responded to Trump's tweet in which he said Parisians had started to learn German during the second world war before the US "came along".




Even his wine tweet where he accused France of unfair trade practices over imports and exports of French and US wine faced the wrath of social media.




And it started!








