'It Became Great When You Left': Twitter Defends French President After Trump Ridicules Macron

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

......MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

France is already great. At least their ambassadors managed to make it to Arlington Cemetary on Veteran's Day. Where were you?? #VivaLaFrance — Name unknown (@sandyk61) November 14, 2018

Trump's latest Gallup Poll Approval Ratings:



- 38% Approve

- 56% Disapprove



Whatever you do, don't retweet this to @realDonaldTrump — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 14, 2018

@EmmanuelMacron can run circles around you @realDonaldTrump Macron surpasses you in intellect, respect, looks, physique, hair, ability to speak in discernible sentences, honor, morals, strength, honesty, integrity, empathy, accountability, leadership, humility, trustworthiness.. — LAintheOC (@LAintheOC) November 14, 2018

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- Goes berserk about France

- Plans to fire Kirstjen Nielsen

- CNN sues Trump over Jim Acosta

- CBS News says Mueller indictments could come as soon as today

- Get your popcorn ready, Trump and his goons are going down!

- It’s still only 9:25am — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 13, 2018

I'm of Fench heritage, France does not need you to make them great. They are great!

France believes in climate change and behaving friendly with our allies.



Donald, your actions are a disgrace to our fallen, our allies and our nation.

If you want to make MAGA, please resign. — SavecrittersⓋAdoptFosterResist! FBR (@Alicia_S_Ox) November 14, 2018

You just did. You left — Anthony Bailey (@dropbear008) November 14, 2018

It was great the minute Air Force One left Paris — K-Bow (@kbow76) November 14, 2018

You're back in the US now...so France is great again! — Cheryl Tillery Sharp (@TennesseeNeNe) November 14, 2018

France is already great! We were already great! We didn’t need a wanna be Dictator in a position that should be held by a person with our values and our principles. Instead we have a nationalist leader with some of the angriest blind followers — Shelley (@mspitbulllover) November 14, 2018

"Make France Great Again?" Here's what Parisians had to say about Trump's tweets pic.twitter.com/GY0FZ3KVjz — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 14, 2018

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Seems like a good time to mention the Trump family are in the wine business - Eric runs a vineyard in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/frarGtE6eo — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) November 13, 2018

Very funny DONALD...u have no problem with French wine in Trump Tower... pic.twitter.com/tal114qXB7 — dir.cyrille (@CyrilDirheimer) November 13, 2018

Yes, we’re keeping the French from what they really really want: wines from Michigan and Indiana. — John Dukakis (@JDukakis) November 14, 2018

US President Donald Trump is often in the news for all manner of unfortunate reasons. Since having assumed office, POTUS has been often under the scanner for posting preposterous statements on social media. And Tuesday wasn't any different.After returning to Washington from a weekend in Paris, Trump launched a scathing attack against the French president, Emmanuel Macron. The POTUS' tweetstorm also came on the same day that marked the anniversary of the 2015 terrorist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.In his tweets, Trump ridiculed Macron over 'very low approval rating', saying the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject.""The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States."By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"Trump's Twitter meltdown did not go down well with the Twitterati and his rant left many aggrieved. "Macron surpasses you in intellect, respect, looks, physique, hair, ability to speak in discernible sentences, honor, morals, strength, honesty, integrity, empathy, accountability, leadership, humility, trustworthiness.," wrote one miffed user."France is already great! We were already great! We didn’t need a wanna be Dictator in a position that should be held by a person with our values and our principles. Instead we have a nationalist leader with some of the angriest blind followers," wrote another.This is how Parisians responded to Trump's tweet in which he said Parisians had started to learn German during the second world war before the US "came along".Even his wine tweet where he accused France of unfair trade practices over imports and exports of French and US wine faced the wrath of social media.And it started!