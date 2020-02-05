Twitter Defends Nancy Pelosi for Tearing Trump's Speech Copy 'Filled with Lies'

The US President Donald Trump's third State of Union speech on Tuesday ended in a dramatic twist, with the House Speaker ripping up a copy of Trump's speech on live television.

On asking why she indulged in such an action, Nancy Pelosi said, "Courteous thing to do considering the alternative". As per reports, the action was the outcome of Trump's earlier snubbing of Pelosi's handshake and him delivering a speech without a single mention of impeachment. She went on to add, "It was a manifesto of mistruths."

Following the incident, Pelosi's 'courteous' gesture was quick enough to trend on Twitter with many hailing the speaker's daring attitude.

Would’ve been nice if Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s military budget — Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) February 5, 2020

YYYAASSS QUEEN to Pelosi ripping his speech in half and tossing it on the table like garbage. — Stephanie Land (@stepville) February 5, 2020

It made my day!!! — Vote Blue 2020 (@Kusselman) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump's #StateOfTheCoverup speech and never looked back.He's guilty of abuse of power as charged and should be removed from office if the Senate did impartial justice.#SOTUpic.twitter.com/N8TsjLvqSS — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 5, 2020

Pelosi ripping up Trump’s #sotu speech as soon as it ended is exactly the kind of futile, petty gesture that I adore pic.twitter.com/uIoKohvtv4 — end of daves ❄️ (@davemacladd) February 5, 2020

His words have never been worth the paper they’re printed on, so this makes sense. https://t.co/fkizb1YVEW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 5, 2020

