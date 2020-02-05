Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Defends Nancy Pelosi for Tearing Trump's Speech Copy 'Filled with Lies'

Following the incident, Pelosi's 'courteous' gesture was quick enough to trend on Twitter with many hailing the speaker's daring attitude.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Twitter Defends Nancy Pelosi for Tearing Trump's Speech Copy 'Filled with Lies'
(Image credit: AP/Twitter)

The US President Donald Trump's third State of Union speech on Tuesday ended in a dramatic twist, with the House Speaker ripping up a copy of Trump's speech on live television.

On asking why she indulged in such an action, Nancy Pelosi said, "Courteous thing to do considering the alternative". As per reports, the action was the outcome of Trump's earlier snubbing of Pelosi's handshake and him delivering a speech without a single mention of impeachment. She went on to add, "It was a manifesto of mistruths."

Following the incident, Pelosi's 'courteous' gesture was quick enough to trend on Twitter with many hailing the speaker's daring attitude.

