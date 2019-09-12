Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Digs up Anand Mahindra's Old Comment on Ola, Uber after Sitharaman Blames 'Millenials'

In 2015, Chairperson of Mahindra Group had said the same thing that rising use of Ola and Uber would impact the auto industry.

News18.com

September 12, 2019
A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked up a storm of hashtags on social media following her insinuation that "millennials" using Uber and Ola services was to blame for decline of the auto industry, an old interview of businessman Anand Mahindra has been doing the rounds on Twitter again.

In 2015, Chairperson of Mahindra Group had said the same thing.

"The age of access being offered by taxi-hailing apps like Uber and Ola is the biggest potential threat to auto industry. Since these apps operators have made transpiration a commodity, (auto) sales could be hit and volumes get impacted," PTI quoted Mahindra as saying. He had been speaking to reporters after M&M's first compact SUV, TUV300, from the company's plant in Chakan, Pune when he said it.

"...a lot of youngsters who can own vehicles today don't want to own one, but only need access to transportation," Mahindra had said.

The old report resurfaced on Twitter on Tuesday after Sitharaman said a at a press conference that one of the major factors behind the slowdown in the auto sector has been the change in the mindset of millennials. Her comments had drawn many memes and jokes on Twitter. Members of Congress also spoke up against the Finance Minister.

"Yes..that's great. Blame the voters..blame everyone but BJP's handling of the economy Mrs Finance Minister." Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the INC tweeted.

The official handle of the INC also tweeted several memes and floated the hashtag #BaharatiyaJokeParty to take a swipe at Sitharaman.

However, as Mahindra's previous comments resurfaced, many on the internet outraged against the selective trolling of Sitharaman by Congress when the same had remained quiet when others had said it.

However, some contended that while Mahindra was reliable when it came to matters of the auto industry, Sitharaman was the Finance Minister of the country and should stay wary of making "irresponsible" statements.

