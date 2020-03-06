English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Twitter Dispenses Memes, Trends #NoBank after Yes Bank Crisis

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

As many of us scratching our heads and getting anxious about our money deposited in other banks, some meme Gods dispensed some hilarious content to lighten the mood.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Finding humour even in crisis situation seems to be the forte of many users on the microbloggig site, Twitter. And Tweeples are at it again, this time taking digs and making memes about the Yes Bank crisis.

Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium Thursday evening, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. The move has led to temporary suspension of services by the bank and services dependent on the bank such as PhonePe.

With users unable to transact, social media has been filled with stressful stories of people unable to access their money.

But Twitterati have nevertheless found a silver lining in the situation and are tweeting memes with the hashtag #NoBank, perhaps in an effort to ease the pain.

Memelords on Twitter dispensed some hilarious content to lighten the mood, even as many were left scratching their heads and concerned about money deposited in other banks.






On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India has been monitoring crisis-ridden Yes Bank since 2017 and noticed governance issues, weak compliance and wrong asset classification. She assured that the employment and salaries would not be affected for at least a year for Yes Bank's employees.

