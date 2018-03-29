GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral

Vijay Mallya is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 29, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
Vijay Mallya is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani.
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is absconding from the country on charges of money laundering and fraud amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani, suggests several media reports.

Pinky Lalwani, a former air hostess, lives with 62-year-old Vijay Mallya at his mansion in Hertfordshire, reports NDTV.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Lalwani met Mallya when she was hired for the now-grounded Kingfisher airlines in 2011.

As soon as the news of Mallya tieing knot for the third time surfaced on Twitter, "The King of Good Times" was subjected to several memes and jokes.




























Mallya was previously married to Sameera Tyabjee, a former Air India air hostess, in 1986-87.

He married Rekha Mallya in 1993 and has three children from his two marriages: Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya.

