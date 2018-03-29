Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
Vijay Mallya is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani.
Vijay Mallya is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani.
Pinky Lalwani, a former air hostess, lives with 62-year-old Vijay Mallya at his mansion in Hertfordshire, reports NDTV.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Lalwani met Mallya when she was hired for the now-grounded Kingfisher airlines in 2011.
As soon as the news of Mallya tieing knot for the third time surfaced on Twitter, "The King of Good Times" was subjected to several memes and jokes.
Siddharth Mallya to Vijay Mallya. pic.twitter.com/CyXAM16q0l— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 28, 2018
Vijay Mallya is getting married for the third time. Soon, he will have 3 more wives than the number of IPL trophies RCB has.— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2018
Vijay Mallya getting married again because he was feeling a loan.— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) March 28, 2018
*Normal zindagi*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 28, 2018
Son : Papa ek ladki hai jisse mai shaadi karna chahta hun
*Mentos zindagi*
Vijay Mallya : beta ek ladki hai jisse mai shaadi karna chahta hun
Reason why Vijay Mallya converting 2s into 3s in term of marriage😂😜 pic.twitter.com/xbojQESEQD— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 28, 2018
SBI will declare Vijay Mallya's wedding day as holiday.— Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) March 28, 2018
SBI officer: Sir loan is still due, aapka interest kidhar hai?— डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 28, 2018
Vijay Mallya: Shaadiya karne me.
Vijay Mallya is on run and now getting married, ise kehte hai asli Bhaag ke shaadi karna.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2018
Pic1: Beta shadi me chlega ?— Rohit ForD 💪 (@Next_Abraham) March 28, 2018
Son: haan.! Pr kiski
Pic2: Tere Baap kii pic.twitter.com/LbPWxnmNuO
Mallya was previously married to Sameera Tyabjee, a former Air India air hostess, in 1986-87.
He married Rekha Mallya in 1993 and has three children from his two marriages: Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya.
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hate Story 4 Actor Urvashi Rautela's Fake Aadhar Card Used to Book Hotel Room
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Strengths and Weaknesses
- Darr Se Mat Darr: Hrithik Roshan Turns Poet On Son Hrehaan's Birthday And Gives Out a Powerful Message
- 90's Inspired Floaters Are Back in Fashion And Here's How You Can Style Them
- Qualifier Danielle Collins Topples Idol Venus to Reach Miami Semis