Twitter Employees Film Countdown to Getting Fired After Elon Musk's Ultimatum

Some (former) Twitter employees have filmed a countdown to getting fired from the Boston office after they refused to sign onto Elon Musk’s new “hardcore" Twitter. Twitter employees were all given a timeframe within which to select “yes" on a Google Form that asked if they wanted to stay on at the refurbished Twitter, reported The London Economic. There was reportedly a mass exodus at Twitter following Musk’s ultimatum. A viral video shows one Matt Miller, who had worked at Twitter for over nine years, counting down till the moment he and some of his colleagues at the Boston office got fired.

Miller and his colleagues did a new year’s-style countdown till they lost access to the company’s portals.

It’s been a ride pic.twitter.com/0VDf5hn2UA— Matt Miller (@brainiaq2000) November 17, 2022

Musk ordered to shut the company’s office till Monday, November 21. This was done post the mass resignation of hundreds of employees after Musk announced that he wanted workers to do “extremely hardcore" work or leave.

Previously, many contractual workers at Twitter had claimed that they found out they were fired after reading tweets from other people, with no official intimation from the company. Casey Newton, who hosts a New York Times podcast, tweeted about it, after which one former Twitter employee claimed that she found out about being fired through Newton’s tweet. Newton also received a text message from a contract worker that they, too, had found out about being laid off through his tweets. They said that when they tried to log into the company’s Slack and email, they realised “it was all gone".

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk put the decision upto a poll, where 51.8% of Twitter users voted in favour of bringing back Trump’s account. The former US president had been banned from Twitter on account of “inciting violence". The reinstatement of his account did not sit well with many Twitter users who criticised Musk’s move. The new owner of Twitter, on the other hand, said, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here