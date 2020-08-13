BUZZ

Independence Day

Twitter Exchange between US Representative and Her School Teacher is an Encouragement We All Need

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Credit: Twitter)

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Credit: Twitter)

In a tweet, which mentioned that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will have just 60 seconds to deliver her remarks next week at the Democratic National Convention, the representative replied with a poem by Dr Benjamin E. Mays.

A few words of encouragement goes a long way and no one would understand it better right now than US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The congresswoman recently got a shoutout from her second-grade teacher before her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention next week.

In a tweet, which mentioned that AOC will have just 60 seconds to deliver her remarks next week at the Democratic National Convention, the representative replied with a poem by Dr Benjamin E. Mays.

She wrote, "I only have a minute. Sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, I did not choose it, But I know that I must use it. Give an account if I abuse it. Suffer, if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute, But eternity is in it."

Soon after, she received one of the most unexpected yet beautiful surprises in the replies. A twitter user by the name @mjacobs wrote, "You've got this. Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade? It was prep for this moment. You've got this."

AOC couldn’t hold her excitement on receiving a text from her second grade teacher. She wrote, "Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment. Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child."

The conversation has left many netizens in the awe and cuteness of AOC.

