Twitter Faced Tempoary Global Outage, But Everyone Had Memes Ready to Post

Another day, another social media platform outage. This time, it's Twitter.

Twitter in a statement said that its micro-blogging platform was down for many users earlier in the day due to some trouble with its internal systems. The company also clarified that there is no evidence of any security breach or hack.

According to outage tracking website down detector, the outage was most prominent at around 3:30AM IST on Friday, October 16, with a maximum of 59,082 outage reports globally. The live outage map on outage tracking website downdetector.com shows that it was a global outage - most number of reports came from the United States and Japan.

Twitter alerted users through its Twitter Support handle. The company sent out the tweet about an hour after the outage, and said that it is looking into the issue, further clarifying that there was no breach.

"Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack," the Tweet said. Reports suggested that Twitter was also back up and running about an hour after the outage.

But the real kicker was an hour later when Twitter was back up, people posted the memes they made on Twitter being down.... on Twitter.

twitter's down smh pic.twitter.com/vCtWuiXrN3 — sopranos out of context (@oocsopranos) October 16, 2020

me reading all the comments about twitter being down while my Twitter is perfectly fine #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/lCMqlnB0iK — numberofthedevil (@IsaiahSawyer67) October 16, 2020

the way the mercury had to shut down twitter to get people off their phonessssss lmaoooooooooooooo — mani ☼ (@melanatedmomma) October 16, 2020

please twitter fixed your damn app #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/8435nXQMFC — m⁷ misses taetae (@twinkletaeee) October 16, 2020

One even found an old early 2010's image we had all forgotten existed.

Anyone remember getting the Fail Whale? #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/rasO6lBeax — The Twilight Zone (@TheNightGallery) October 16, 2020

Twitter is back up in India, but Downdetector still showed about 400 outages globally earlier this morning. Outages on social media platforms is a common thing now. Twitter itself had last suffered an outage two weeks back on October 1. Last month, Facebook-owned Instagram users had also reported more than 75,000 outages according to Downdetector.com.