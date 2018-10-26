Twitter Feels Nostalgic after Mumbai Police Uses Scooby Doo Clip to Give Driving Lessons



You guys are amazing 😂😂

— Neil Pawar (@neiling_it) October 25, 2018

Mumbai Police is back with its latest dose of social media shenanigans and this time, their target audience seems to be 90s kids.The Maximum city's police is known for its active and often entertaining presence on Twitter. In fact, Mumbai Police's social media activity has been appreciated by Mumbai citizens as others. They have even used memes and jokes sometimes to 'drive home' (ahem) certain road safety precautions. Their efforts to promote road safety and consciousness among the youth using relevant online content usually receive hearty cheers from netizens.Not surprisingly, their recent post too has gone viral after many on Twitter with people praising Mumbai Police's wit and sense of humour. You will feel the same once you see the post.Yes, it's a clip from "Scooby Doo, Where are You!", the popular cult Cartoon Network show that almost all 90s kids in India grew up on. The clip, in which Shaggy is seen chasing his pal Scooby with an angry shark while the former actively maintains safe distance.The post is meant to promote lane discipline of maintaining safe distances between two automobiles while driving. While the post did a wonderful job to talk about a serious precaution in an absolutely delightful manner, Tweeples were overwhelmed with nostalgia at the clip.