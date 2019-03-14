LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out the Memes on Twitter

#Instagramdown and #Facebookdown started trending after the sites both stopped working and were not back online after almost 8 hours of outage.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 14, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out the Memes on Twitter
#Instagramdown and #Facebookdown started trending after the sites both stopped working and were not back online after almost 8 hours of outage.
Loading...
Facebook and Instagram is down for several users across the globe for the last 8 hours.

A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance. Facebook's own developer page, however, makes no reference to those issues. "Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.

According to outage detecting app downtracker, the issue has affected users across the world.

Not having two mediums to turn to, Netizens moved to Twitter, the micro-blogging site which was still up, and resorted to complaining about Facebook and Instagram being down.

As the global outage continued, Twitter soon filled up with memes and jokes about the websites not working, and the hashtags #Instagramdown and #Facebookdown started trending.

People started making memes out of the fact that developers weren't working fast enough to get the sites back online.























































Currently, the Facebook website and the apps are still down.

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site," a message on the website read.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram