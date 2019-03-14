Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out the Memes on Twitter
#Instagramdown and #Facebookdown started trending after the sites both stopped working and were not back online after almost 8 hours of outage.
A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance. Facebook's own developer page, however, makes no reference to those issues. "Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.
According to outage detecting app downtracker, the issue has affected users across the world.
Not having two mediums to turn to, Netizens moved to Twitter, the micro-blogging site which was still up, and resorted to complaining about Facebook and Instagram being down.
As the global outage continued, Twitter soon filled up with memes and jokes about the websites not working, and the hashtags #Instagramdown and #Facebookdown started trending.
People started making memes out of the fact that developers weren't working fast enough to get the sites back online.
Nobody:
Instagram: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OOKlwOsjpE
— Prophet (@redbrown_xd) March 14, 2019
Every Instagram model right now... #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/NBWG3VmSvO
— Dylan (@dylan_harr) March 14, 2019
me opening instagram after 6 hours and seeing it still doesn’t work #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/G11u3KgjyY
— UD (@untrainedoctors) March 14, 2019
me opening instagram for the 100th time knowing its down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/P5Yy6wOtMG
— hannah (@yurdadislesbian) March 14, 2019
Instagram: “We are working hard to resolve the issue”
Instagram developers:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LyPVXPlX3n
— Paskali (@Arsen_Seni) March 14, 2019
#instagramdown
Me:
*uninstalls instagram*
*reinstalls it*
*tries to log in*
Instagram: Error! Please try again.
Also me: pic.twitter.com/mudDJlKHOA
— Waleska⛈ (@BabyyLeska) March 14, 2019
*deletes instagram*
*reinstalls*
*resets phone*
*tries to log back in*
“an unknown error has occured”
me: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AnNlzI5BoB
— ! ツ (@sugarfairycth) March 14, 2019
#instagramdown
Everyone: Can y’all please just fix Instagram? It’s been over 7 hours.
Instagram employees: pic.twitter.com/oGB0nHbdxf
— ~~ (@Jinsouls8inch) March 14, 2019
Everyone running to twitter after Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp crashed #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OJBFjzHtvm
— Fefe (@ViciousStfu) March 14, 2019
All Instagram models realizing they have to look for new jobs since they are now unemployed. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ccGcm8AK81
— Amir ☽ (@__amvr) March 14, 2019
Twitter right now with their spike in usage. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Tnj2g6btTC
— BEE; Buhbee (@ThisHandlesALie) March 14, 2019
Instagram: we’re working really hard and doing everything we can to get instagram working again
Also instagram:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/H1Ca2AUArR
— Emily (@emilywerner27) March 14, 2019
“Someone said Instagram models might as well label themselves unemployed”#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1y5Jrg9sSB
— Natalie (@vibeewithnat) March 14, 2019
Me thinking about all the fire memes that i was not able to repost today #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/PFXAJc1KcY
— Jorge (@JAF90) March 14, 2019
I just emailed a meme to a friend who won't use Twitter. It's basically 2005 again. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/lIlqI2bP3D
— Mrs.Lala (@lalalouny) March 14, 2019
I’ve opened instagram so many times today and each time my reaction stays the same... #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ZkmA36yS5V
— Will Weinbach (@Weinbach) March 14, 2019
Facebook "expert" working on the problem #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/D6I2HrdSAH
— David Trexler (@daviddtrexler) March 14, 2019
Currently, the Facebook website and the apps are still down.
"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site," a message on the website read.
We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
— Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019
