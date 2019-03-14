Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out the Memes on Twitter



me opening instagram after 6 hours and seeing it still doesn’t work #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/G11u3KgjyY

— UD (@untrainedoctors) March 14, 2019



me opening instagram for the 100th time knowing its down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/P5Yy6wOtMG



— hannah (@yurdadislesbian) March 14, 2019





Instagram: “We are working hard to resolve the issue”



Instagram developers:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LyPVXPlX3n

— Paskali (@Arsen_Seni) March 14, 2019



#instagramdown

Everyone: Can y’all please just fix Instagram? It’s been over 7 hours.



Instagram employees: pic.twitter.com/oGB0nHbdxf



— ~~ (@Jinsouls8inch) March 14, 2019





Everyone running to twitter after Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp crashed #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OJBFjzHtvm

— Fefe (@ViciousStfu) March 14, 2019



All Instagram models realizing they have to look for new jobs since they are now unemployed. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ccGcm8AK81



— Amir ☽ (@__amvr) March 14, 2019





Twitter right now with their spike in usage. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Tnj2g6btTC

— BEE; Buhbee (@ThisHandlesALie) March 14, 2019



Instagram: we’re working really hard and doing everything we can to get instagram working again

Also instagram:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/H1Ca2AUArR



— Emily (@emilywerner27) March 14, 2019





“Someone said Instagram models might as well label themselves unemployed”#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1y5Jrg9sSB

— Natalie (@vibeewithnat) March 14, 2019



“Someone said Instagram models might as well label themselves unemployed”#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1y5Jrg9sSB



— Natalie (@vibeewithnat) March 14, 2019





Me thinking about all the fire memes that i was not able to repost today #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/PFXAJc1KcY

— Jorge (@JAF90) March 14, 2019



I just emailed a meme to a friend who won't use Twitter. It's basically 2005 again. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/lIlqI2bP3D



— Mrs.Lala (@lalalouny) March 14, 2019





I’ve opened instagram so many times today and each time my reaction stays the same... #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ZkmA36yS5V

— Will Weinbach (@Weinbach) March 14, 2019



We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

— Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019