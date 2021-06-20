Twitter Flooded with Hilarious Memes as Gamers Celebrate Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Launch

Indian fans of mobile game PUBG received joyous news on Thursday as Battlegrounds Mobile India’s beta version was finally available for download in the country. Through the app, Indian gamers will be able to play the local version of PUBG once again. Expressing the euphoria of Indian gamers, social media was flooded with some hilarious memes.

Despite all the political and cultural controversies, gamers are quite happy with the return of their favourite simulation game and the memes are here. Many Indian Twitter users shared emotional scenes from Bollywood movies to express how happy they are to welcome PBG back into their lives. A user posted Jaya Bachchan’s iconic scene from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham where she welcomes Shah Rukh Khan.

While another user posted a scene from Salman Khan and Govinda’s comedy film Partners.

Expressing the anticipation of iOS users who have not received the early access of PUBG, one user shared this meme from The Family Man 2. Krafton has not yet released the official version for the public, but some fans were able to sign up for the beta program which is only available on the Google Play Store.

While some users made sure that they shared the reaction of Indian parents through memes. Using this scene from the first televised version of the Hindu epic Ramayana, one user captured the imagination of the parents.

The game was released in India eight months after it was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology following Indo-China tensions on the border. The central government had banned several Chinese mobile applications to ensure “safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.” However, this time, the game is being launched by South Korean gaming company Krafton.

Earlier in May, Arunachal Pradesh’s MLA Ninong Ering had pointed out that Chinese company Tencent operated the game in India. Ering also mentioned that Tencent has a 15.5 percent stake in Krafton, making it the second-largest shareholder of the gaming company. Many Indian YouTubers had shared racist remarks against Ering after he pointed out these facts. One of the YouTubers, Paras Singh was arrested by Arunachal Pradesh police after he said that the northeastern state was not part of India but China.

