BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twitter Floods with Images of Malls, Restaurants and Religious Places Opening in Unlock 1.0

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

In the first phase of 'Unlock India' out of its three planned phases of relaxations, people were spotted visiting malls, restaurants and religious places and images of the same went viral on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 1:15 AM IST
Share this:

With the government relaxing a number of lockdown restrictions starting June 8 after over two months, malls, restaurants, and places of worship have finally been allowed to open.

In the first phase of 'Unlock India' out of its three planned phases of relaxations, people were spotted visiting malls, restaurants and religious places and images of the same went viral on social media. Taking a note of this, several netizens also expressed their apprehension, as COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.56-lakh mark on Monday.

However, the visuals of the public places across various states showed how they have planned to function while ensuring social distancing and adhering to the stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be in place till June 30.



Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading