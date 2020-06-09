Twitter Floods with Images of Malls, Restaurants and Religious Places Opening in Unlock 1.0

With the government relaxing a number of lockdown restrictions starting June 8 after over two months, malls, restaurants, and places of worship have finally been allowed to open.
In the first phase of 'Unlock India' out of its three planned phases of relaxations, people were spotted visiting malls, restaurants and religious places and images of the same went viral on social media. Taking a note of this, several netizens also expressed their apprehension, as COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.56-lakh mark on Monday.
However, the visuals of the public places across various states showed how they have planned to function while ensuring social distancing and adhering to the stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be in place till June 30.
#Unlock1 malls reopen in #Jaipur, staff of #WorldTradePark mall in #PPE kit, sanitising gate #BeSafe @my_rajasthan #pinkcity pic.twitter.com/hdjBqa3RNw— ⭐️Sachin Saini⭐️ (@sachinsaini14) June 8, 2020
Customers being served food at Saravana Bhavan at Connaught place in New Delhi on Monday. Photo @rvmoorthyhindu @the_hindu #COVID19 #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/8d3p8ORKij— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) June 8, 2020
Bells wrapped in red cloth in the #Hanuman Temple at #CP, Delhi #Unlock1.0 pic.twitter.com/36xe5z5RJS— Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) June 8, 2020
Before you enter Select Citywalk shopping mall in #Delhi.#unlock2 pic.twitter.com/bkCtTsqfgy— Gulam Jeelani (@jeelanikash) June 8, 2020
Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj re-opens for public after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed shopping malls to resume operations from today with certain precautionary measures.— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 8, 2020
(📷: ANI)#Unlock1 #RestartingIndia pic.twitter.com/xl1W1Ucjus
Staff checks temperature at a cafe in Khan Market, Delhi.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) June 8, 2020
📸: News18's @Zebaism
Follow live updates: https://t.co/gIRxIfPTrY#coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/AE0LTWfC35
Glass partitions between diners in Bangalore. Everyone is very amused while waiting for their masala dosa.— Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1 #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/97MI32ZhRF
Devotees maintain social distancing at a temple in Tamil Nadu.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) June 8, 2020
📸: News18https://t.co/gIRxIfPTrY pic.twitter.com/a96N72wvju