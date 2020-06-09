Twitter Floods with Images of Malls, Restaurants and Religious Places Opening in Unlock 1.0

With the government relaxing a number of lockdown restrictions starting June 8 after over two months, malls, restaurants, and places of worship have finally been allowed to open.

In the first phase of 'Unlock India' out of its three planned phases of relaxations, people were spotted visiting malls, restaurants and religious places and images of the same went viral on social media. Taking a note of this, several netizens also expressed their apprehension, as COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.56-lakh mark on Monday.

However, the visuals of the public places across various states showed how they have planned to function while ensuring social distancing and adhering to the stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be in place till June 30.





Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj re-opens for public after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed shopping malls to resume operations from today with certain precautionary measures.

Glass partitions between diners in Bangalore. Everyone is very amused while waiting for their masala dosa.

