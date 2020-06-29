Twitter Floods with #MumbaiTraffic Videos as '2 km Rule' to Fight Covid-19 Brings City to a Halt

Anyone who has travelled within the city of Mumbai can vouch for the terrible condition of traffic and even the new 2 km-rule of Mumbai Police amid rising Covid-19 cases couldn't help the situation.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday issued guidelines that will henceforth prevent residents except for office goers, from travelling more than 2 km from their home.

To ensure strict implementation of this new restriction, the Mumbai Police created multiple checkpoints in the city to impound vehicles who violated the 2-km rule.

However, this only ended up creating massive traffic congestion in the eastern and western parts of the city on Monday.

Jams were especially reported from the Dahisar toll naka - an entry point to the city.

Twitter went abuzz with visuals of traffic congestion reported from various parts of the city, as netizens took to the social media site to express their thoughts around the situation.

It looks like Mumbaikars following the 2.0 km rule rigorously 😜#MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/aq4P8RWl2B — Ambadas M Palve (@AmbadasMPalve) June 29, 2020