Twitter Follows Only One Person and it's the Guy Who Got 8,000 Followers Overnight

Twitter’s official handle is following only person and it’s Jeff Craven, the guy who used to have about 300 followers around two days ago. Don’t look for a deeper meaning here, but Craven’s stroke of luck gave him about 8,000 followers overnight. The count stands at 12,800 at the time of writing this article. Why is Twitter following him? No one knows; not even him. The whole thing started when Craven randomly tweeted out: “It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here’s how I did it" with a thread emoji, but with no actual thread following. It’s funny as far as Twitter humour goes, but was it worth 8,000 followers overnight, not to mention the 213.2K likes on the tweet itself? Debatable. Craven woke up next morning and was shocked: “What in God’s name happened while I was asleep. I don’t have Twitter on my phone anymore lol (sic)."

I dunno, man. I don't know what's happening lol pic.twitter.com/jMbFOcx8Jj— Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 16, 2022

the power this man holds is unimaginable https://t.co/1x8wYUSzKS— flatface (@jonginsabmole) March 17, 2022

The One Above All https://t.co/2YKHPYJxDG— pak u sad (@ulalabeibehh) March 17, 2022

The following tweet is where it all began.

It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here's how I did it — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 14, 2022

What have I done pic.twitter.com/oUVuVMHhi9— Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 16, 2022

Another notable figure who follows him is Barack Obama, but that account is known for some such activity. “The DMs I’m getting are funny. I have to continue ignoring this for now, but I’ll just say Barack Obama’s account followed everybody who followed him back in like 2008. I don’t have a magical in with a former president lol," Craven tweeted.

The DMs I'm getting are funny. I have to continue ignoring this for now, but I'll just say Barack Obama's account followed everybody who followed him back in like 2008. I don't have a magical in with a former president lol— Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 15, 2022

There was a time when Craven was enthused by 67 new followers.

I did not get 67 new followers pic.twitter.com/7Mc3PovGxU— Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 16, 2022

There’s a lot of wholesome dog content up there, not to mention the fact that Craven appears to be an all-out nice guy. “Another whirlwind day. 5,000ish of you followed today—welcome! I hope I can get to know as many of you as possible. Like yesterday, everyone seems great and this has been very wholesome," he tweeted today.

Another whirlwind day. 5,000ish of you followed today—welcome! I hope I can get to know as many of you as possible. Like yesterday, everyone seems great and this has been very wholesome. pic.twitter.com/uCovqX6dhQ— Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 17, 2022

Really, what did happen here and when is it our turn?

