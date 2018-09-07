English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Found an Incorrect Math Equation in Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Poster
While the film may have been unveiled on Teachers day, they got a slight equation wrong.
On Teacher's Day 2018, Hrithik Roshan unveiled his first look for his upcoming film, 'Super 30.'
Super 30, which is based on teacher Anand Kumar's acclaimed Super 30 venture, is an initiative where he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants (every year) from economically-backward families free of cost. This coaching has resulted in 450 candidates ending up at prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.
And while he shared the poster without any caption: it simply featured his intense expression, while Mathematics formulae and student slogans floated in the background - to convey the nature of the film.
Netizens, however, found several things wrong with the poster. Like math problems.
For a movie promoting academia and unveiled on Teachers day - the irony is strong.
The fact that the movie poster had math equations was to explain the complex and difficult education that's required to get through these institutes.
Other than the simple math problem, the movie poster also spurred memes.
This isn't the first time that a film poster has been made into a meme. Recently, Sui Dhaaga's film's poster and trailer also turned into memes.
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 4, 2018
i^3 = -i not -1 😂 #Super30 pic.twitter.com/ZlHmKCv1nr — Reki (@iamrekiraj) September 4, 2018
View this post on Instagram
😓 @hrithikroshan #hrithikroshan #hrithik #hrithikmeme #Super30
Loved the new #Super30 poster. pic.twitter.com/bv8G8i54be — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 4, 2018
Loved the new #Super30 posters. (2) pic.twitter.com/ZQ7DfciVBX
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 5, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#expecationvsreality #facebook #reallife #super30 #hrithikroshan #hrx #superthirty #man #lol #lmao #instafun #instagood #rofl #hrithik #instadaily #igers #fun A post shared by Planet Meme (@planet.meme_) on
Ae RAJA RAJA
Ab RAJA ka Beta RAJA nhi BANEGA #Super30Poster #RajaramRasiya #rasiya #Super30 #HrithikRoshan #Super30FirstLook #jokes #Memes #viral #bolywoodmemes #entertainment pic.twitter.com/YD9xxJUCqS
— Ghamasan (@GHMSNNews) September 5, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#super30 #hrithik #hrithikroshan #superthirty #look #beard #cleanshave #mom #wish #boy #meme #lol #lmao #igers #instafun #instagood #instadaily A post shared by Planet Meme (@planet.meme_) on
