Twitter Gave Out Life Advice to People Spamming Jack Dorsey For Edit Button

A feature that constantly pops up in conversations every time someone talks about the flexibility of making corrections to their online posts is the presence of an edit button. While some SM platforms do give you a second chance to edit typos and occasional goof-ups from your personal posts, Twitter is always flooded with unsuccessful pleas to the bird app to include the option to rectify your mistakes on the microblogging site even if it were provided with a timer.

Hey @Twitter have you ever thought about adding an edit button?— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 29, 2020

While the constant pleas have fallen on deaf ears (so far), Twitter does like the idea of flirting around the idea of an edit button every once in a while. Taking a subtle dig at its users, the official handle of Twitter ended up giving rather wholesome advice to those aiming for perfection in their tweets.

“you don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself," wrote Twitter.

you don't need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself— Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

As is the case of anything shared on the web, Twitterverse went nuts and picked their sides.

my most controversial opinion is that i agree Twitter doesn’t need an edit buttonproofread, people https://t.co/e0s73wrGB7 — Dani Donovan ‍ ADHD Comics (@danidonovan) June 29, 2021

Nope. I need an edit button. https://t.co/yvsClvboOj— Jason Saltzman (@SaltzmanJason) June 29, 2021

Best reply to Twitter’e personal attack against me. https://t.co/qARe813bK1 pic.twitter.com/D1U2lZIttr— Mr Kazz Biggs (@THEZACH2) June 29, 2021

Naw we need an edit button https://t.co/3B6Jbjp6lB— Sir O'Brian, MBA (@OBrianHargrave) June 29, 2021

Don’t tell me waht to do, Twitter. https://t.co/adeSjp2AzL— Purl (@freshwaterpurl) June 29, 2021

And an edit button. https://t.co/keW1fMuX7H— Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) June 29, 2021

Twitter does not have the credentials to speak to me like this https://t.co/yUgDP2c33K— Erin Jean Warde (she/her) (@erinjeanwarde) June 30, 2021

twitter woke up and chose violence https://t.co/mzs9RczczH— kaytee (@SciKaytee) June 29, 2021

UNO mincing no words whatsoever.

SKIP this nonsense— UNO (@realUNOgame) June 29, 2021

Photoshop, anyone?

forgive, but never forget you can always photoshop it.— Adobe Photoshop (@Photoshop) June 29, 2021

Would you?

then embrace the typos— Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

Last year, around the same time, Twitter came up with a genius plan to give us the edit button but the promise had terms and conditions:

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask— Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

Realising they had been played again by Twitter, users had to live another day without the edit button. Many others, put on their DIY masks.

