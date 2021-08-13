Changes are difficult to adapt to, especially if everything was going smooth previously. So, when Twitter decided to bring new updates in its mobile and desktop website’s layouts, not many were impressed. People argued that the change was not required and literally no one had asked for it. Users shared their funny reactions and took a dig at the social media giant for bringing in the unwarranted change. Among many minor tweaks in the designs and layout, Twitter also rolled out its new font ‘Chirp’. The company introduced Chirp in January this year but the final rollout was done on August 11.

Announcing the rollout in a thread, Twitter said that while the new changes may appear awkward at first, they were intended to make the website more accessible unique and focused on what users want. The social media giant had introduced the new font in January this year but the final rollout was done on August 11. The changes will now align the texts of western language to the left making it easier for the users to read them while scrolling. However, there has been no change to the non-western language.

The company believed that the changes clean a lot of visual clutter and the introduction of increased space between text make it easier to read.

Notice anything different? Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about. Let’s take a deeper look. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

While the social media giant would have hoped for a positive response, reacting that came in were completely opposite. Users wondered if there was a way to ‘edit’ the changes back to the previous layout.

Twitter: let's change the font on everything todayUs: refreshing our page every second to see if it goes back to the original one#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/aySe1RFUWX — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 11, 2021

Me opening Twitter and seeing new fonts:#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/1Abtwq1ldV— Kuch bhi (@kuchbhiJ3) August 12, 2021

After #TwitterFont is trending🔥🔥Then seeing people to Twitter 🤣 Before & after 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/4Fv91o6RkH — Swagat Patra✈️🌎🇮🇳 (@imswagat_) August 12, 2021

Looking for the setting to change the fonts back to the old ones.#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/YMUesgT7Ey— Mike Johnson (@MikeTechy) August 12, 2021

Some users felt that the change in the new font was identical to the old one and there was no real difference.

Twitter Changed Its Font. Me who Couldn't Discriminate it with the Old Font -#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/H0XWIGojO8— India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) August 12, 2021

However, not everyone was unimpressed by the changes, some users also liked it and thought that the change betters the user experience. So, while it might be an unpopular opinion, for now, it still was there.

No matter what others say, I just like the new #TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/TtgDp7UE6f— prak 📝👨‍💻 (@prakashvoiceout) August 12, 2021

What’s your take on Twitter’s new design and font rollout?

