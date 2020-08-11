Twitter Goes Berserk With Memes as Sachin Pilot's Truce Ends Congress' Desert Storm

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in a fresh attempt to untangle the crisis that has pushed the Ashok Gehlot-led government to the brink in Rajasthan.

Sources said three developments in quick succession brought Pilot back to the discussion table, a month after he revolted against the Congress government along with 18 MLAs in his camp.

The Congress high command has also given assurances that it would not take any action against Pilot or the MLAs who supported him in his rebellion, despite the repeated demands from MLAs who support Gehlot.

The CM, too, had indicated on Sunday that he could be agreeable to the rapprochement effort, signalling during the Congress Legislature Party meeting that he would adhere to whatever decision is taken by the party’s central leadership.

This comes after almost a month-long political drama that ensued in Rajasthan after Sachin Pilot's removal.

In July, The Congress removed Pilot from the posts two days after he openly revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. Minutes after being sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief, Sachin Pilot said that the truth can be disturbed, but not defeated.

Speculations of Pilot jumping ship and joining the BJP grew after the politician removed Congress from his Twitter bio. Back then, Pilot removed the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister post, as well as State Congress unit chief from his Twitter bio.

Despite rumours, Pilot assured that it was just that - false rumours, and that he had no intention to join the BJP, a party he had vehemently opposed and fought earlier on.

Follow Sachin Pilot's reconciliation with the Congress, memes flooded social media. While some poked fun at the ongoing feud between Gehlot and Pilot, others seemed a tad disappointed that the drama finally came to an end.

For some, this was reminiscent of the Maharashtra political crisis in December last year; with countless twists and unexpected turns, the political drama surrounding current Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was nothing less than a desi version of Game of Thrones. For a recap, click here. Like a Twitter user pointed out, Pilot may have just "pulled an Ajit Pawar" by going back to the Congress.

Sachin Pilot leaving Congress pic.twitter.com/0WMDoyBlXB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 11, 2020

So #SachinPilot pulled a #AjitPawar 😂 I bet it had something to do with #SharadPawar recent visit to Delhi — Ibu Hatela™ (@Esmilebhai) August 11, 2020

Sachin Pilot has disappointed so many news anchors today. Bad boy. — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 10, 2020

Me after knowing the drama ended without any climax of court scene..!! #SachinPilot pic.twitter.com/yqpNL7w7iZ — Maaru Chokro (@vampy_vc) August 11, 2020

Rahul sachin meeting Rahul : how was your days ?#SachinPilot 👇 pic.twitter.com/TqPWOBhlTu — चाणक्य (कौटिल्य) (@Brahman_Era) August 11, 2020

Sachin pilot and Sachin pilot and Ashok gehlot in Ashok gehlot in Front of media Reality#SachinPilot pic.twitter.com/Px9QxUriWQ — Abhishek Maheshwari (@be_mewadi) August 11, 2020

Following news of the reconciliation, Sachin Pilot on Monday night said he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles. He also welcomed the creation of a three-member panel by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to address the issues raised by him as the protracted political crisis engulfing the party in Rajasthan drew closer to an end.