Twitter Goes Gaga Over Avani Chaturvedi, the First-Ever Indian Woman Fighter Pilot

Congratulations to Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi on becoming the first Indian woman to fly a MiG-21 Bison aircraft solo. The whole country is proud of her for this amazing feat. pic.twitter.com/KVLukYDXkw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 22, 2018

Congratulations to Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, the MiG-21 "Bison", solo. #AvaniChaturvedi #girlrising #touchthesky pic.twitter.com/uhjrBrO4OM — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 22, 2018

Congrats #AvaniChaturvedi for becoming the first woman in Indian history flying a fighter aircraft solo MiG-21 ‘Bison’ which has world’s highest take off & landing speed 340 mph !

It was Hon @PawarSpeaks Saheb's vision to bring Women in the Defence Forces. pic.twitter.com/eRoeehOyMV — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 22, 2018

Flying Offcer #AvaniChaturvedi bcms first #IndianWoman to fly a fighter aircraft Solo on Feb19th - that too the legendary Mig21Bison ! Congratultns n #Respect 🙏🏻💐



Pics after her solo sortie (Pc ssbcrackofficial)



“Touch the Sky with Glory” 👍🏻 @IAF_MCC @adgpi @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/NjYKZmt4Tm — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) February 22, 2018

Proud moment for @MinistryWCD as Fg Offr #AvaniChaturvedi, one of our #FirstLadies, becomes the First Indian Woman to fly a Fighter Aircraft ‘MiG-21 Bison’ solo. We salute the braveheart for scripting history.

Many congratulations to @IAF_MCC. #TouchTheSkyWithGlory pic.twitter.com/EmVkB2sVIE — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) February 22, 2018

#TouchTheSkyWithGlory : Fg Offr Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian Woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo, when on 19 Feb 18 she flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in her first solo flight. The photo attached has been taken after her solo sortie. pic.twitter.com/nHWe4sgSmi — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 22, 2018

Even the sky is not the limit for you. #AvaniChaturvedi . Another India’s daughter makes the Nation proud. Congratulations for this fantastic feat of being India’s first woman to fly a Fighter Jet solo. May you keep inspiring us with your passion. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 22, 2018

Woke up to this update on Twitter and felt really proud. Congratulations, #AvaniChaturvedi on becoming the first Indian woman to fly a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft solo. #MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/Ij9nFtJluO — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 22, 2018

Avani means Earth. Youngest Flying officer, #AvaniChaturvedi created history and made aĺl daughters of the Nation proud by becoming the first Indian women pilot to fly MiG-21 bison in her first training sortie.

Heartiest congratulations to Avani. pic.twitter.com/q7eG4QuXGS — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) February 22, 2018

A proud moment for India, Congratulations to Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi becomes the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, ‘MiG-21 Bison’ solo. You are an inspiration for million daughters of our nation. Salute to women power. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) February 22, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi on becoming the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, the MiG-21 "Bison". #WomenPower #GirlRising #WomenEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/IdPo2aBTYQ — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) February 22, 2018

Proud moment for every Indian!



Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft (MiG-21 bison)



Congratulations!



Picture credit - @ANI pic.twitter.com/dpfmVCYbg9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 22, 2018

Flying officer #AvaniChaturvedi, you are an inspiration to millions of young girls out there. The sky is NOT the limit. You are a real celebrity, congratulations on scripting history #Salute @IAF_MCC @DefenceMinIndia https://t.co/7e51fIQ3N1 — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm345) February 22, 2018

They say if you want to achieve something, the sky is the limit. IAF Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi proved that right by tearing the heart of the sky through her first solo sortie in a Mig-21 Bison fighter aircraft."She undertook the sortie from IAF’s Jamnagar base on Monday," IAF officials said.Avani is from the first batch of three women officers who were commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force in June 2016.The three pilots, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone strenuous training programme to fly the fighter jets.Only a few countries, such as Britain, The United States, Israel, and Pakistan, have allowed women in the role of fighter pilots.Right from the moment, an Indian Air Force Handle Tweeted a photo of Chaturvedi exiting the Fishbed’s cockpit, the entire nation – from ministers to common people took to Twitter to express their joy and pride.Here’s what the nation said: