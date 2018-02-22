Twitter Goes Gaga Over Avani Chaturvedi, the First-Ever Indian Woman Fighter Pilot
Avani Chaturvedi is from the first batch of three women officers who were commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force in June 2016.
Photo credits: @IAF_MCC | Twitter
"She undertook the sortie from IAF’s Jamnagar base on Monday," IAF officials said.
The three pilots, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone strenuous training programme to fly the fighter jets.
Only a few countries, such as Britain, The United States, Israel, and Pakistan, have allowed women in the role of fighter pilots.
Right from the moment, an Indian Air Force Handle Tweeted a photo of Chaturvedi exiting the Fishbed’s cockpit, the entire nation – from ministers to common people took to Twitter to express their joy and pride.
Here’s what the nation said:
Congratulations to Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi on becoming the first Indian woman to fly a MiG-21 Bison aircraft solo. The whole country is proud of her for this amazing feat. pic.twitter.com/KVLukYDXkw— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 22, 2018
Congratulations to Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, the MiG-21 "Bison", solo. #AvaniChaturvedi #girlrising #touchthesky pic.twitter.com/uhjrBrO4OM— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 22, 2018
Congrats #AvaniChaturvedi for becoming the first woman in Indian history flying a fighter aircraft solo MiG-21 ‘Bison’ which has world’s highest take off & landing speed 340 mph !— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 22, 2018
It was Hon @PawarSpeaks Saheb's vision to bring Women in the Defence Forces. pic.twitter.com/eRoeehOyMV
Flying Offcer #AvaniChaturvedi bcms first #IndianWoman to fly a fighter aircraft Solo on Feb19th - that too the legendary Mig21Bison ! Congratultns n #Respect 🙏🏻💐— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) February 22, 2018
Pics after her solo sortie (Pc ssbcrackofficial)
“Touch the Sky with Glory” 👍🏻 @IAF_MCC @adgpi @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/NjYKZmt4Tm
Proud moment for @MinistryWCD as Fg Offr #AvaniChaturvedi, one of our #FirstLadies, becomes the First Indian Woman to fly a Fighter Aircraft ‘MiG-21 Bison’ solo. We salute the braveheart for scripting history.— Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) February 22, 2018
Many congratulations to @IAF_MCC. #TouchTheSkyWithGlory pic.twitter.com/EmVkB2sVIE
#TouchTheSkyWithGlory : Fg Offr Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian Woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo, when on 19 Feb 18 she flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in her first solo flight. The photo attached has been taken after her solo sortie. pic.twitter.com/nHWe4sgSmi— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 22, 2018
Even the sky is not the limit for you. #AvaniChaturvedi . Another India’s daughter makes the Nation proud. Congratulations for this fantastic feat of being India’s first woman to fly a Fighter Jet solo. May you keep inspiring us with your passion.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 22, 2018
Woke up to this update on Twitter and felt really proud. Congratulations, #AvaniChaturvedi on becoming the first Indian woman to fly a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft solo. #MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/Ij9nFtJluO— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 22, 2018
Avani means Earth. Youngest Flying officer, #AvaniChaturvedi created history and made aĺl daughters of the Nation proud by becoming the first Indian women pilot to fly MiG-21 bison in her first training sortie.— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) February 22, 2018
Heartiest congratulations to Avani. pic.twitter.com/q7eG4QuXGS
A proud moment for India, Congratulations to Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi becomes the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, ‘MiG-21 Bison’ solo. You are an inspiration for million daughters of our nation. Salute to women power.— Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) February 22, 2018
Heartiest Congratulations to Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi on becoming the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, the MiG-21 "Bison". #WomenPower #GirlRising #WomenEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/IdPo2aBTYQ— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) February 22, 2018
Flying Officer "Avani Chaturvedi" - the1st Indian woman to fly fighter aircraft solo— Chetna Vasishth (@chetchat101) February 22, 2018
Keep Soaring #AvaniChaturvedi #Bhavana and #Mohana our three women pilots commissioned as flying officers into the fighter stream#AirForce #IAF #Ind #BisonPride #Bison #ChetChat #Fighter pic.twitter.com/HGFA12r7XP
मिग- 21 बाइसन को अकेले उड़ाकर #AvaniChaturvedi ने इतिहास रचा दिया। वह ऐसा करने वाली देश की पहली महिला फाइटर पायलट है। आपको बहुत बहुत बधाइयाँ एवं शुभकामनाएं। @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/LUIIeXTIYL— Kanta Sonwal (@ksonwalbjp) February 22, 2018
Proud moment for every Indian!— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 22, 2018
Flying Officer #AvaniChaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft (MiG-21 bison)
Congratulations!
Picture credit - @ANI pic.twitter.com/dpfmVCYbg9
Flying officer #AvaniChaturvedi, you are an inspiration to millions of young girls out there. The sky is NOT the limit. You are a real celebrity, congratulations on scripting history #Salute @IAF_MCC @DefenceMinIndia https://t.co/7e51fIQ3N1— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm345) February 22, 2018
