Twitter Goes Gaga Over Avani Chaturvedi, the First-Ever Indian Woman Fighter Pilot

Avani Chaturvedi is from the first batch of three women officers who were commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force in June 2016.

Varun Sharma | CNN-News18

Updated:February 22, 2018, 6:11 PM IST
Photo credits: @IAF_MCC | Twitter
They say if you want to achieve something, the sky is the limit. IAF Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi proved that right by tearing the heart of the sky through her first solo sortie in a Mig-21 Bison fighter aircraft.

"She undertook the sortie from IAF’s Jamnagar base on Monday," IAF officials said.

Avani is from the first batch of three women officers who were commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force in June 2016.

The three pilots, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone strenuous training programme to fly the fighter jets.

Only a few countries, such as Britain, The United States, Israel, and Pakistan, have allowed women in the role of fighter pilots.

Right from the moment, an Indian Air Force Handle Tweeted a photo of Chaturvedi exiting the Fishbed’s cockpit, the entire nation – from ministers to common people took to Twitter to express their joy and pride.

Here’s what the nation said:












































