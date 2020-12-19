Twitter Goes Green after Viral Post Urges Them to Share Pictures of Nature

Trends don’t take much time to catch up on social media. Be it a picture, video, or meme, Twitter users are quick to react.

A tweet from the India Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has made Indian Twitter go green. Kaswan tweeted a picture with green trees and said, “Post the greenest picture you have. Here is mine.”

Post the greenest picture you have. Here is mine. pic.twitter.com/BguCY9EuBO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 16, 2020

The replies and quote-tweets to the photograph of greenery are some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of green landscape.

Twitter user Zoya Rasul posted a stunning picture of lush green trees and water.

Another user Vaibhav Natani shared a picture of greenery and the sky looking black and blue indicating the arrival of rain clouds. He wrote “Jaipur during Monsoon” while sharing the picture.

Photojournalist Altaf Qadri also posted a magical picture of greenery from the hills. There are different shades of the colour green in the picture. The mountains in the background are also covered with greenery. There is also a little white flower in the foreground of the photograph.

Another user named Sanjeev Gupta shared a collage of pictures

and said green is his favourite in myriad variations that nature offers. “I have hundreds but this is what I could readily find from Facebook. This is Plitvice National Park in Croatia. The green of the water is primarily due to minerals and not a reflection of trees,” he wrote in the post.

Green is my favourite in myriad variations that nature offers across the spectrum. I have hundreds but this is what I could readily find from Facebook. This is Plitvice National Park in Croatia. The green of the water is primarily due to minerals & not reflection of trees.#nature pic.twitter.com/mOxLmQEG9H — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) December 17, 2020

Another user named Vipin Kumar shared a picture from Hungary of the Tokaj Wine Region.

Beautiful Tokaj Wine Region: Hungary pic.twitter.com/fcEU5FOzLC — Vipin Kumar (@indiaspeaks32) December 17, 2020

The IFS officer was left surprised and asked him if these ‘hobbit homes’ were for real. To this, Vipin replied that they are for real and the Tokaj Wine Region is actually a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Yes, Parveen sir they are real....infact they are in the list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites..... — Vipin Kumar (@indiaspeaks32) December 17, 2020

Replying to Parveen’s tweet, a user Abhijeet Mishra posted a picture that he claimed was from Kerala’s Munnar.

Parveen Kaswan’s tweet has received 23,000 likes and over 4,00 replies. It has been quote-tweeted more than 1,000 times, with people sharing spectacular photographs of natural greenery.

Seeing the overwhelming response, Kaswan tweeted, “5000+ green pictures from India. And counting. The green Twitter.”

5000+ green pictures from India. And counting. The green Twitter. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 17, 2020

The IFS officer is quite active on social media and promotes people to share their love for nature. Starting another thread recently, he shared a photograph of elephants and asked users to share the pictures of wild that they have.

Post favorite picture of yours from wild. Here is mine. pic.twitter.com/zsaCgDhDbm — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 17, 2020

He had earlier shared two pictures, asking Twitterati to identify which one is a leopard and which is a jaguar.

Not only wildlife, Kaswan is also known to start discussions on other life issues. His thread on being worried about the English language as a college student was found relatable by many and others also opened up about their struggles with the language.