Twitter Got A Bank In Mumbai To Remove Spikes It Put To Drive Away Homeless

Twitterati slammed HDFC bank for installing iron spikes on the pavement outside their Fort branch in Mumbai, apparently to drive away beggars and the homeless.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 27, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
Twitter Got A Bank In Mumbai To Remove Spikes It Put To Drive Away Homeless
Image credits: Simon Mundy / ANI
Metal spikes designed to prevent homeless people and beggars sleeping on the pavement were installed outside Fort branch of HDFC bank in Mumbai.

Controversy grew over the weekend when Simon Mundy, a correspondent for Financial Times shared photos of the metal spikes installed outside the HDFC Mumbai branch on Sunday and wrote, "An eyecatching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch)"

Calling it heartless and inhumane, several people took to microblogging site Twitter to slam the bank.







Tweets soon went viral on the platform with many calling the bank "cruel". While others argued that the sharp spikes were not only dangerous to the homeless but it also put the pedestrians in danger.



















Quick to respond to the outrage, HDFC apologized on Tuesday and ordered the removal of metal spikes.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority," the private bank's official Twitter handle tweeted.




Later, ANI agency shared visuals of bank workers removing the spikes installed on the pavement.




Twitter impact!






