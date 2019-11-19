Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Twitter Hails Sanitation Worker's Parody Song to Spread Awareness on Waste Disposal

He is also seen educating people on how plastic bags are becoming dangerous for humans.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since his first government, has been urging countrymen to keep India clean and dirt free. A campaign - Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by the Prime Minister on October 2, 2014. Since then, people have been doing all the possible things that are needed to keep the country clean. Recently, a video of a sanitation worker of Pune Municipal Corporation, creating awareness among people about waste disposal and cleanliness with the help of songs has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Mahadev Jadhav who has been working as a sanitation worker with the Pune Municipal Corporation for 25 years is heard singing a song on the lines of famous track 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala from 1968 film Kismat.

He is also seen educating people on how plastic bags are becoming dangerous for humans.

Watch the viral cleanliness song here:

Talking to ANI, Mahadev Jadhav said that he has not been asked by anyone to sing the song. He has voluntarily decided to do so to create awareness among people as to where to put dry and wet waste. He added through the song he wants to educate people about separating dry and wet garbage which will help corporation and its workers. "Recently a video of me singing went viral. I had gone to a seminar where I sang a song and it became viral. I have been working for the past 25 years, but the changes have definitely come now, almost 60 per cent of the people understand and follow rules now,” Mahadev Jadav was quoted as saying. Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 8,600 times and has received over 781 likes as well as 194 re-tweets. As expected, people started commenting on the viral video. Here is how users commented to the video:

Some even praised the voice of Pune Municipal Corporation sanitation worker Mahadev Jadhav.

