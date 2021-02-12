Twitter's Friendly Reminder to Mute These Words Ahead of Valentine's Day is Relatable

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Love birds have assembled on the blue bird app to exchange roses, chocolates, promises, and teddies to commemorate the festivities.

If you are alone this V-Day as like many others and tired of seeing mushy tweets and hashtags flooding your feed on the microblogging site, Twitter's official handle has got you covered.

On Thursday, @Twitter shared a bunch of keywords as a reminder that one could simply mute specific content to cleanse their timelines.

Someone's tweeting about how lovely their date night went? Mute "date night". The "gf bf" meme format is bugging you? Dump it in the mute can. Person's telling their followers how excited they are for Valentine's Day? You know the drill...

reminder that you can mute words pic.twitter.com/qDHGjP7XoP— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

While many folks thanked Twitter for the nifty tips, many were convinced that even the app was single. The Twitter admin confirmed it in the following tweets and many were glad.

single and not looking tbh— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

going through something— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

things were sweet, now theyre sour— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

not having to share popcorn >>— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

copying some of these thanks— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

making us proud— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

an ideal day— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

Asking Twitter out on a date? You better get masked up!

only if we're both double masked— Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

Here for the valentine's day jokes? We have your back.

Recently, Twitterati skipped the teddy or the promise day bit and did away with all the OTT V-Day stuff to tell us about what they thought was an "ideal relationship."

This, of course, came in a meme format for you to consume and it went something like this a "____ gf _____ bf".

The meme itself isn't new and came into existence during the Reddit-GameStop-Robinhood online storm and netizens coined it "Astrology Girlfriend" and "Stock Market Boyfriend" meme.

stock market bf astrology gf pic.twitter.com/OGsDWavKlP— frankie (@frankieplsrelax) February 2, 2021

Astrology gf, stock Market bf pic.twitter.com/aFPpTEprAy— Dreams in melancholy. (@Descndingbatman) February 1, 2021

Stock market bf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/tIEtZth8p6— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@dadwearingjeans) January 29, 2021

the real stock market bf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/s8WwbRVPR9— a (@Abbasayy) January 31, 2021

The format has since then taken a form of its own and people have been flooding the Twitter timelines with weird, quirky takes.

cold hand gf warm hand bf— shruTi (@fr0gf4ce) February 6, 2021

republican bf "we don't talk about politics" gf— rishi :D (@rishipuff) February 10, 2021

sailor moon gf cowboy bepop bf— E!♨︎ (@ehmawi) February 10, 2021

lying about his name bf & lying about her past gf— YOU (@YouNetflix) February 10, 2021

comedian gf “comedian” bf— Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) February 10, 2021

gf with embarrassing coffee order, bf who is forced to order it out loud for her— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) February 10, 2021

