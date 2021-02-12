News18 Logo

Twitter's Friendly Reminder to Mute These Words Ahead of Valentine's Day is Relatable

On Thursday, Twitter's official handle shared a bunch of keywords as a reminder that one could simply mute specific content to cleanse their timelines ahead of Valentine's Day.

Buzz Staff

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Love birds have assembled on the blue bird app to exchange roses, chocolates, promises, and teddies to commemorate the festivities.

If you are alone this V-Day as like many others and tired of seeing mushy tweets and hashtags flooding your feed on the microblogging site, Twitter's official handle has got you covered.

On Thursday, @Twitter shared a bunch of keywords as a reminder that one could simply mute specific content to cleanse their timelines.

Someone's tweeting about how lovely their date night went? Mute "date night". The "gf bf" meme format is bugging you? Dump it in the mute can. Person's telling their followers how excited they are for Valentine's Day? You know the drill...

While many folks thanked Twitter for the nifty tips, many were convinced that even the app was single. The Twitter admin confirmed it in the following tweets and many were glad.

Asking Twitter out on a date? You better get masked up!

Here for the valentine's day jokes? We have your back.

Recently, Twitterati skipped the teddy or the promise day bit and did away with all the OTT V-Day stuff to tell us about what they thought was an "ideal relationship."

This, of course, came in a meme format for you to consume and it went something like this a "____ gf _____ bf".

The meme itself isn't new and came into existence during the Reddit-GameStop-Robinhood online storm and netizens coined it "Astrology Girlfriend" and "Stock Market Boyfriend" meme.

The format has since then taken a form of its own and people have been flooding the Twitter timelines with weird, quirky takes.

Also Read: Twitter is Gearing up for Valentine's Day With 'Gf Bf' Memes and it is a Delightful Mess


