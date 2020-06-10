Twitter Has a Fun Time after Zomato Compares a Crater on Mars with 'Kulhad Lassi'

Indians are great foodies and there is no doubt over this fact. Be it trying different cuisine or cooking different recipes at home, we love to stay on top when it is anything related to food. But can we go to an extent to visualize food even in the most impossible places?

The food delivery application Zomato has done something absolutely relatable to prove their love for food. The food delivery company has compared an ice-filled crater on Mars to a kulhad lassi, and we can’t seem to disagree.

Twitter user ‘Latest in Space’ shared an image of a crater on the surface of Mars. The captioned it, “Incredibly sharp image of the northern polar crater on Mars,” crediting the European Space Agency for the picture.

Retweeting the post on their handle, Zomato quipped, “That's kulhad lassi.”

The spot-on identification has left netizens impressed by Zomato’s love for food. A user asked, “Will you deliver it, Zomato?” while another replied, “Delivery is shut due to lockdown.”

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

Will you deliver it, Zomato? — SavvyPriya (@SavvyPriya) June 8, 2020

This not year to ask man. Let 2020 pass😂😂 Pata chala mars se aliens bhi aare he 👽 — Rishabh Solanki (@rish_6) June 8, 2020

yum yum, when u see food everywhere 👀 — savetheworld (@urveeka) June 8, 2020

zomato calm down — ankeeta (@ankeetagautam) June 8, 2020

Thats Mathura's famous malai lassi❤️😍 — RahulH #SatyamevaJayate 🇮🇳 (@onlinerahul) June 8, 2020

no, that's matka dahi 🙄 — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) June 8, 2020

The image of the Mars crater was originally shared in 2018, as reported by Huffington Post. The European Space Agency described Mar’s Korolev crater as an “especially well-preserved example of a martian crater” filled with ice.

Well, this is not the first time when Zomato has made people laugh with its humour. In their latest tweet, the delivery app has shared its take on Dalgona coffee and tea.

Love for dalgona coffee was a fleet.



Pyaar for chai is a tweet. — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) June 9, 2020







