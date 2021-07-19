Twitter Has a Laugh Riot as Netizens Share Pictures of Damaged Roads of Their Country

While we Indians are no stranger to poor roads, it looks like Britain is not much different too. Recently, Twitter handle @NoContextBrits shared a picture of an uneven road in Britain that took shape after it was filled with tar wherever potholes existed. It has left Twitter users from across the world to share what roads in their home countries look like.

Soon after the picture was posted, similar pictures started pouring in. The post has now received more than 85,000 likes and can easily be called a viral post. The humorous thread not only brought a smile to people’s faces, but many displayed their sense of humour in the comment section, too.

Only in Britain would a road look like this. pic.twitter.com/hIfTdaXlCq— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 17, 2021

A Twitter user from Argentina shared a picture and wrote that in their country they celebrate a pothole’s birthday, along with posting the picture of a cake with a number 3 candle on it. The reply itself received over 17,000 likes and numerous comments.

Meanwhile in Argentina, we celebrate our pothole’s birthdays. pic.twitter.com/0NwpUDQzHZ— vadreitor (@VadraSebastian) July 17, 2021

A reply from a South African took the humour game notches higher as he shared the picture of a car drowning in a pothole. Not to be left behind the race, an Indian citizen posted the picture of a dilapidated road and wrote that at least the Brits try to patch up the potholes with tar while Indians just make-do with whatever is there. People from different countries shared their road woes with a tinge of sarcasm and humour, making many laugh. It was heartening to see people make such light of their problems and not get discouraged by them.

Meanwhile in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fgEOjkpr71— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) July 17, 2021

At least they try to patch it up. Meanwhile here in India.. pic.twitter.com/KLWoBJOtfO— Dillan (@Dillan_Dsouza23) July 17, 2021

There have been many times when the basic requirements have not been met and citizens all around the globe have united in order to make themselves heard. But this incident is a bit different has it is very rare when instead of cribbing about their situation people are sharing it in a light-hearted way.

