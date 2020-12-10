News18 Logo

Twitter Has a Lot to Say About Moschino's Croissant and Baguette Shaped Clutches
3-MIN READ

Twitter Has a Lot to Say About Moschino's Croissant and Baguette Shaped Clutches

Both the clutches are up for sale on Moschino’s website. (Photo: Twitter)

Netizens could not hold themselves back when they saw this trend and went on to question whether the Italian brand was selling a subway sandwich or a real bag.

The world of haute couture can get a bit too bizarre. After introducing fashion trends like three-toed socks, the latest addition is Italian designer Moschino’s baguette shaped bag. The bag is up for sale on Moschino’s website and is being sold at USD 1,170.

The product description reads that the maxi clutch comes in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven. It is a high frequency print, with gold plated Moschino label Made In Heaven in the centre. The clutch is a magnetic closure that comes with a lined interior.

Netizens could not hold themselves back when they saw this trend and went on to question whether the Italian brand was selling a subway sandwich or a real bag? One user tweeted that Moschino has lost its mind, and asked users to imagine their wife cutting about with a baguette.

Another user said, “That’s a lot of dough for one baguette. Moschino 758 pounds baguette clutch.”

A woman posted a picture of a real baguette next to the Moschino baguette picture and said, “I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino’s baguette clutch bag but half way home got bit hungry.”

The latest bizarre creation also prompted some netizens to display their creative word play. “@Moschino You may be the upper crust when it comes to fashion & as much as we knead & loaf you, I kneaded to wheat in when we saw our BAGuette design has been recrumbated/pinched,” a user wrote.

For some, it was like Moschino turned their entire year into a fashion statement. As one user said that just when 2020 was going from bad to worse, the Italian fashion house made it into a fashion item everyone’s always wanted in their wardrobe.

The fashion house's croissant shaped clutch priced at USD 1,170, that comes with a gold plated chain. The bag also has a high frequency printed and gold plated detail Moschino label Made In Heaven.

The two bags are part of Moschino’s Autumn Winter 2020 collection which was displayed in Milan earlier this year. Their latest collection took inspiration from the French Revolution and the infamous queen Marie Antoinette. Moschino’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott sent models down the runway in traditional lace-up corsets with wide pannier skirts bearing exaggerated hip padding. And accessorising it with pastry bags of course and what is more French than a croissant and a baguette.


