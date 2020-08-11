Twitter Has a Shot in the Arm with Memes as Russia Registers First Vaccine Against Coronavirus

2020. What a year! For half of it, we have been confined to the walls of our homes. Wearing a mask, washing our hands and staying at a safe distance from others are the only defences as coornavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt. But Russia, with its announcement of the first vaccine for Covid-19 disease, has a glimmer of hope for all of us.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus. "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered", he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers. Putin added that his daughter has been inoculated with the new Russian coronavirus vaccine.

The news of a vaccine has been like music to ears, a sigh of relief to many as Covid-19 cases spiked to 20,275,890 on Tuesday. Amid the positive developments, social media is brimming with reactions and memes. Take a look at some hilarious memes:

Russia first to register coronavirus vaccine worldwide, #Putin claims, saying his daughter has had it Everyone to Putin: pic.twitter.com/CGN76GeOpw — Akhandbarbaadi (@akhandbarbaadi) August 11, 2020

President Vladimir #Putin says Russia's Corona virus vaccine has been registered; his daughter is among those inoculated. Whole world right now:- pic.twitter.com/vqfYymjsW5 — __c_va___ (@shivakhanal99) August 11, 2020

Putin Chacha ko Modiji se bhaichara yaad dilao aur humko vaccine nai toh uski recipe hi bejne boldo #Russia#CovidVaccine — Grumpy 🍻🚩 (@soul__grumpy) August 11, 2020

#Russia Russia has successfully made the first Coronavirus vaccine - Putin #Putin . Other countries to Russia : pic.twitter.com/y5ckLM1ky6 — F I V E 🖐️ (@_JustRise) August 11, 2020

#Russia #RussianVaccine #Putin US and other countries after getting the news of Russia developing the first covid vaccine : pic.twitter.com/JQGGqydAvN — Jitesh Rochlani (@JRism9) August 11, 2020

#CoronavirusVaccine Russia Has Developed 1st Coronavirus Vaccines Meanwhile china to Russia - pic.twitter.com/7yyV8IMVwt — ᴛᴡᴇᴇᴛ ᴄʜᴏʀ 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) August 11, 2020

#Russia To Students (Who Want To Cancel Or Postponed there Exams) : #RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/d82buadka2 — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) August 11, 2020

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.