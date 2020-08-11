BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Twitter Has a Shot in the Arm with Memes as Russia Registers First Vaccine Against Coronavirus

Twitter Has a Shot in the Arm with Memes as Russia Registers First Vaccine Against Coronavirus

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia has registered the first vaccine for coronavirus and one of his daughters has been vaccinated too.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Share this:

2020. What a year! For half of it, we have been confined to the walls of our homes. Wearing a mask, washing our hands and staying at a safe distance from others are the only defences as coornavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt. But Russia, with its announcement of the first vaccine for Covid-19 disease, has a glimmer of hope for all of us.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus. "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered", he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers. Putin added that his daughter has been inoculated with the new Russian coronavirus vaccine.

The news of a vaccine has been like music to ears, a sigh of relief to many as Covid-19 cases spiked to 20,275,890 on Tuesday. Amid the positive developments, social media is brimming with reactions and memes. Take a look at some hilarious memes:

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

Next Story
Loading