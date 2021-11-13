Twitter Has 'Bad Blood' With Jake Gyllenhaal After Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Video

“I think I’ve seen this film before," went Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver’s most iconic lyrics from the track ‘Exile.’ But as Taylor Swift released her 14-minute long short film ‘All Too Well,’ the same line resonated through everyone who watched it. On November 12, Taylor Swift released her own version of her 2012 album ‘Red,’ almost ten years after it was first released. The re-recorded 30-track version of Red features nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. Swift additionally shared that the album will be coming in vinyl in her first-ever TikTok post. Released in October 2012, her fourth studio album Red had included Swift’s first career Billboard Hot 100 No 1 single, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, as well as hits such as I Knew You Were Trouble, 22 and Everything Has Changed with Ed Sheeran. The album peaked at No 1 on the Billboard 200 the year of its release and remained on the chart for a whopping 171 weeks.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in her first announcement regarding Red (Taylor’s Version). “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators." As the short film, “All Too Well" dropped on YouTube, fans knew exactly what she meant: The video encapsulated why she was heartbroken, and the Internet also put a culprit to the face: Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Many of the songs on Red, including the heartbreak 10-minute version of “All Too Well" which plays in the short film, are widely believed to be about Gyllenhaal, who Swift dated for three months in the fall of 2010. At the time, Gyllenhaal was months from turning 30 while Swift was about to be 21. This age difference is shown very transparently in the film: with a fight in between where Sadie Sink, (playing as younger Taylor Swift) tells Dylan O’Brien how he ‘left her’ among older people who she didn’t know, and she felt lost around. The lyrics of the song too, point out the exact same thing: “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age," and “But I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." She also talks about “weeping in a party bathroom" after a certain person didn’t show up to her 21st birthday.

Gyllenhaal at present is allegedly currently dating 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu. Twitter wasn’t subtle, they named and shamed him, with many mentioning that they wanted to know his location because they “just wanted to talk."

jake gyllenhaal is literally the worst person to be rn pic.twitter.com/5EALucrnqk— ari loves taymila (@badrepkarIa) November 13, 2021

Suing Jake Gyllenhaal for emotional damage on behalf of me and Taylor Swift because how THE FUCK am I supposed to emotionally recover from these lyrics??? pic.twitter.com/MCoREPxhAw— leanna (@rebelredpocket) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal's friends after hearing 10 whole minutes of All Too Well pic.twitter.com/WzLvSHi88P— evan (@evanlueckephoto) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal broke Taylor’s heart & also revealed the identity of Spider-Man he must be stopped— ❄️MJ’s Holiday Overlay❄️ (@miss_mjoy) November 12, 2021

Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift destroy Jake Gyllenhaal’s peace for the second time in 10 years:#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/QrVZBT776j— Lauren (@Laurparkerr) November 12, 2021

Dylan O’Brien played Jake Gyllenhaal a little too well like i was getting pissed off #AllTooWellTheShortFilm pic.twitter.com/qEV9KL6vh8— agapé is all too unwell (@agapethamar) November 13, 2021

john mayer after he saw what happened to jake gyllenhaal #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/VU8MVGoqeC— kadriye (@tayspetsch) November 12, 2021

i know jake gyllenhaal is getting in the shower for the first time in weeks tonight just to cry— Gråçë (@garrcie) November 12, 2021

wow I can’t believe today is jake gyllenhaal’s last day of peace like. ever— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) November 11, 2021

what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift’s 21st birthday party— paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal rn wondering if it's already too late to return the scarf pic.twitter.com/YM9P2mjIfY— jannah red tv!! (@ikissfratrry) November 12, 2021

Imagine if Jake Gyllenhaal had just given Taylor Swift back her scarf.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal after #RedTaylorsVersion release as of now: pic.twitter.com/kQxwYlNTdw— Becky | ia bc school (@Swiftieee19) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal broke up with taylor swift because he said the age gap was too big, and she really wrote "I get older but your lovers stay my age."— Lara Korte (@lara_korte) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal fighting for his life rn #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/mCeIjYsgeT— rae (@reignwomenn) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal turn off your phone for the weekend baby— daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) November 12, 2021

How Im sleeping tonight knowing I’m not Jake Gyllenhaal’s publicist pic.twitter.com/otDuPs1MGJ— maya (@allmychampagne) November 11, 2021

I am not a swiftie but from what I can tell, she is hunting Jake Gyllenhaal for sport, and good for her— Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) November 12, 2021

i might be a many things but at least i'm not jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/Zs1wlCr2AV— лав osw (@undercoverfren) November 12, 2021

The video at the time of writing this has over 8,306,335 views in just 9 hours of premiering on YouTube.

In June, the Swift announced Red (Taylor’s Version) will be the second re-recorded album from her series of six, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April, which ended up returning to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, 13 years after its initial release in 2008.

