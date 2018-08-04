Twitter Has Come Up With Harry Potter Band Names and We Are Dying to Listen to Them!
Have you even wondered what would it be like if Harry Potter were to have a band of his own?
Image: Twitter
Would Harry sing the lead vocals? Would Ron play the drums and Voldemort the bass guitar? Would Hermione give the occasional background vocals or would she be the Band Manager? Would Dumbledore be a groupie and Severus Snape in charge of security? All that aside, what would be the band's name, eh? That's like the most important thing ever. You can't have a band without a name.
And Twitter too got thinking on Friday, trying to suggest band names for Pott-ah!
Here are some suggestions Twitter came up with. Feel free to add your own.
#HarryPotterABand
the dobby brothers pic.twitter.com/HZHa3PkUnf
— Shenanigans (@IcarusSix) August 3, 2018
Panic! At The Yule Ball #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/oubeE8hA3T
— Nao Carleton❄️ (@NaoCarleton) August 3, 2018
The Sirius Black Keys #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/KfvgKUAj3B
— Auntie Maim (@AuntieMaimed) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand Radio Nearly Headless Nick pic.twitter.com/vjOqekJLhs
— Little Lost Pixie (@LittleLostPixie) August 3, 2018
Filch and The Tantrums #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/59ebgBcBSS
— Kristyn Hyland (@KristynHyland) August 3, 2018
Fifth Hermione #HarryPotterABand
— Brian Lockett (@MangaFox) August 3, 2018
Sirius Blackstreet #harrypotteraband
— Alison (@AlisonMarieJay) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand
Wand Direction
— Chardonnay Bucket️ (@CazEvansWales) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand The Rolling Philosopher Stones pic.twitter.com/SRsXQS9yqq
— David Partelow (@TheDorkery) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand Harry! At The Disco
— ~Agustín~ (@Meraelpibe) August 3, 2018
Floo Powder Fighters #HarryPotterABand
— Leisha_17 (@Leisha_17) August 3, 2018
The band who shall not be named
(Featuring Ex Boyfriends) #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/VwMWV7yRQx
— Bscruggs04 (@bscruggs04) August 3, 2018
TWENTY ONE POTTERS #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/KtkYvtKXo2
— sarah m (@sarahnotcare) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand Slytherin of the Down pic.twitter.com/ApRtM4DHR9
— Gaming Imperfectly (@KingPigley) August 3, 2018
The Patr-Jonus Brothers #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/SJzvnkzdFZ
— Donald Trump (@FakeTrumpDon) August 3, 2018
Death Eater Cab for Cutie #HarryPotterABand
— kparti (@kparti) August 3, 2018
You don't even have to be clever. The Dementors. There's your band name. #HarryPotterABand
— The Real Clem Shady (@cpsemple) August 3, 2018
The Goblet of Arcade Fire #HarryPotterABand #HarryPotter
— David Haddon (@haddon_film) August 3, 2018
Fall Out Boy Who Lived#HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/ns7ZSKq4Yo
— SassyBrenda (@BrenBlackberry) August 3, 2018
Guns N’ Noseless #HarryPotterABand @JimjamTags pic.twitter.com/LYgvnksORy
— CK (@charley_ck14) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand
Three Dumbledores Down pic.twitter.com/QPxc6itx54
— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) August 3, 2018
Ed SheeRon #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/rEjHSauKc9
— Glen Mathews (@glen_mathews) August 3, 2018
The You Know Who#HarryPotterABand
— Jimish (@jimishbathia) August 3, 2018
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Artist Formerly Known as Prince #HarryPotterABand
— PJ Sykes (@pjsykes) August 3, 2018
The Griffindoors #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/kkHzyveXzu
— Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) August 3, 2018
Imagine Hagrid's Dragons! #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/InE6WEcyIj
— Andrew Hiller (@AndrewHiller) August 3, 2018
#HarryPotterABand
Slytherindigo Girls pic.twitter.com/Mb0U9OnxSu
— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) August 3, 2018
Do you have any band names for the boy who lived, too? Keep 'em coming then.
