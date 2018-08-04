GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Has Come Up With Harry Potter Band Names and We Are Dying to Listen to Them!

Have you even wondered what would it be like if Harry Potter were to have a band of his own?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
Image: Twitter
On Tuesday, the boy who lived celebrated his 38th birthday (Damn, more like the boy who turned 38 then?). And the entire social media has been in a celebratory mood for Potter diwas.

But have you ever wondered what would it be like if Harry Potter were to have a band of his own?

Would Harry sing the lead vocals? Would Ron play the drums and Voldemort the bass guitar? Would Hermione give the occasional background vocals or would she be the Band Manager? Would Dumbledore be a groupie and Severus Snape in charge of security? All that aside, what would be the band's name, eh? That's like the most important thing ever. You can't have a band without a name.

And Twitter too got thinking on Friday, trying to suggest band names for Pott-ah!

Here are some suggestions Twitter came up with. Feel free to add your own.

















































































Do you have any band names for the boy who lived, too? Keep 'em coming then.

