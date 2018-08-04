Twitter Has Come Up With Harry Potter Band Names and We Are Dying to Listen to Them!



The band who shall not be named

(Featuring Ex Boyfriends) #HarryPotterABand pic.twitter.com/VwMWV7yRQx



— Bscruggs04 (@bscruggs04) August 3, 2018





Death Eater Cab for Cutie #HarryPotterABand



— kparti (@kparti) August 3, 2018





You don't even have to be clever. The Dementors. There's your band name. #HarryPotterABand

— The Real Clem Shady (@cpsemple) August 3, 2018



The You Know Who#HarryPotterABand

— Jimish (@jimishbathia) August 3, 2018



Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Artist Formerly Known as Prince #HarryPotterABand



— PJ Sykes (@pjsykes) August 3, 2018



On Tuesday, the boy who lived celebrated his 38th birthday (Damn, more like the boy who turned 38 then?). And the entire social media has been in a celebratory mood for Potter diwas.But have you ever wondered what would it be like if Harry Potter were to have a band of his own?Would Harry sing the lead vocals? Would Ron play the drums and Voldemort the bass guitar? Would Hermione give the occasional background vocals or would she be the Band Manager? Would Dumbledore be a groupie and Severus Snape in charge of security? All that aside, what would be the band's name, eh? That's like the most important thing ever. You can't have a band without a name.And Twitter too got thinking on Friday, trying to suggest band names for Pott-ah!Here are some suggestions Twitter came up with. Feel free to add your own.Do you have any band names for the boy who lived, too? Keep 'em coming then.