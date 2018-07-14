Twitter Has Found 'New Respect' for Scarlett Johansson After she Ditches Transgender Role



Oh word?? So you can continue to play us but we can’t play y’all? Hollywood is so fucked... I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess. https://t.co/s8gBlBI1Sw

— Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 4, 2018

I have new respect for her, I appreciate that she's being straight forward about her change of mind on the issue of trans actors playing trans roles! ty Scarlett! 💕 — Julie C. Cheff (@JulieCeeCheff) July 13, 2018



it feels pretty fucking awesome that someone finally listened. speaking out, getting angry, making our perspectives heard does make a difference: https://t.co/9OKrG3EIyh

— e. oliver whitney (@cinemabite) July 13, 2018

“it has never been ethically or politically justifiable for cis people to play trans roles. and as long as we live in a society where trans people see a fraction of the opportunities afforded to cis people, it will continue to be deeply unjust” —@1demerith https://t.co/y144eTn5EF — Tyler Ford (@tywrent) July 4, 2018



I’m glad that trans voices were heard and I am so glad that #ScarlettJohansson took the road she should have taken and not accepted a role that should have been given to a trans actor. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/oyl5xU49QY

— generation cuppy 💊 (@cupofwater03) July 13, 2018

Well done. Happy to see the updated response. The earlier statement was indeed insensitive. It is heartening to see that people can learn and change perspective on these issues. https://t.co/6CY9M9hNk1 — Iris van Rooij (@IrisVanRooij) July 13, 2018



ScarJo may be in damage control mode here, but her decision to back down is going to have a big impact. https://t.co/rDfR4tdQ1E

— Christine Linnell (@CNell_LA) July 13, 2018

This is an important moment for Hollywood. I absolutely applaud Scarlett Johansson's statement. It is a brave and important move, and should be welcomed as such. The onus is now on the film-makers to think again, and hopefully they'll find a trans star out there. 😀 https://t.co/kvOtazNPDU — Annie Wallace (@anniewallace) July 13, 2018