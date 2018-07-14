Twitter Has Found 'New Respect' for Scarlett Johansson After she Ditches Transgender Role
The actor was set to play the role of crime kingpin Dante “Tex” Gill, who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man. He used his massage parlors as a front for prostitution.
In a statement to Out.com on Friday, Johnson, 33, said she had learned from the discussion and outcry that followed the casting news.
Deadline broke the news that Johansson would be re-teaming with director Rupert Sanders for 'Rub & Tug'. The two previously worked together on the adaptation of 'Ghost in the Shell', another movie which was the centre of controversy. Many saw Johansson’s role as an Asian character as a form of whitewashing. In the case of 'Rub & Tug', she is being called out for “transface” as one person on Twitter commented. Another said this is a case of “ciswashing.”
People called out Johansson for what can be considered her second offense when it comes to appropriating — in this case its not cultural, it’s gender identity.
"In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante "Tex" Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project," Johansson said in the statement.
"Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive. I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues."
'Transparent' actor Trace Lysette also called the decision indicative of the industry at large. “Hollywood is so f****,” she tweeted. “I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess.”
Oh word?? So you can continue to play us but we can’t play y’all? Hollywood is so fucked... I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess. https://t.co/s8gBlBI1Sw
— Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 4, 2018
While Scarlett's original responses to such statements invited flak from many people, her recent statement hints at a greater awareness of what the casting meant to many in the community and industry.
“According to GLAAD, LGBTQ+ characters dropped 40% in 2017 from the previous year, with no representation of trans characters in any major studio release," she wrote.
Twitter has lauded her decision of stepping down, expressing respect:
I have new respect for her, I appreciate that she's being straight forward about her change of mind on the issue of trans actors playing trans roles! ty Scarlett! 💕 — Julie C. Cheff (@JulieCeeCheff) July 13, 2018
it feels pretty fucking awesome that someone finally listened. speaking out, getting angry, making our perspectives heard does make a difference: https://t.co/9OKrG3EIyh
— e. oliver whitney (@cinemabite) July 13, 2018
“it has never been ethically or politically justifiable for cis people to play trans roles. and as long as we live in a society where trans people see a fraction of the opportunities afforded to cis people, it will continue to be deeply unjust” —@1demerith https://t.co/y144eTn5EF — Tyler Ford (@tywrent) July 4, 2018
I’m glad that trans voices were heard and I am so glad that #ScarlettJohansson took the road she should have taken and not accepted a role that should have been given to a trans actor. 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/oyl5xU49QY
— generation cuppy 💊 (@cupofwater03) July 13, 2018
Well done. Happy to see the updated response. The earlier statement was indeed insensitive. It is heartening to see that people can learn and change perspective on these issues. https://t.co/6CY9M9hNk1 — Iris van Rooij (@IrisVanRooij) July 13, 2018
ScarJo may be in damage control mode here, but her decision to back down is going to have a big impact. https://t.co/rDfR4tdQ1E
— Christine Linnell (@CNell_LA) July 13, 2018
This is an important moment for Hollywood. I absolutely applaud Scarlett Johansson's statement. It is a brave and important move, and should be welcomed as such. The onus is now on the film-makers to think again, and hopefully they'll find a trans star out there. 😀 https://t.co/kvOtazNPDU — Annie Wallace (@anniewallace) July 13, 2018
It is unclear whether the film will continue with a trans actor in the lead role.
