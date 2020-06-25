Twitter Has Launched its Meme Game as ISRO Opens Space to Private Players

As India looks to open up the space sector to private players, with startups and companies being enabled to build rockets and satellites as well as provide launch services, social media is brimming with reactions on the announcement made by ISRO chief K Sivan.
“Private sector can provide space services, including building rockets and satellites,” Sivan said, adding that this will put India in the league of very few countries with an efficient mechanism for private sector, leading to an improvement in access to space services.
Amid the landmark announcement, Twitter has risen up to the occasion and has it meme game on point.
#ISRO#InSpace— Divyanshu Bhardwaj (@DivyanshuB10) June 25, 2020
**Indian govt. opens space for private enterprises in space sector**
Le pvt. sector companies : pic.twitter.com/Uwyzk3Nhh8
#ISRO approves private companies to launch missions just like ELON MUSK did with FALCON 9.— Ayush Sharma (@AyushTechnocrat) June 25, 2020
Indians: pic.twitter.com/bVLpgRI3BK
Private sector companies can now build rockets and can collab with #ISRO for inter planetary missions.@elonmusk: pic.twitter.com/AXB5qxwsT2— आत्मनिर्भर Vinit (@vinit_2283) June 25, 2020
*Indian govt. opens space for private enterprises in space sector**— Shubham shaval (@shaval_shubham) June 25, 2020
After hearing this Mukesh ambani be like**
#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ncuHmFyS76
#ISRO le private company pic.twitter.com/LHxtV6vQnF— aaksh (@AakashVani___) June 25, 2020
Tatas and Birlas RN #ISRO pic.twitter.com/WXgwjvkZYY— Rachit Gupta (@rachitg4) June 25, 2020
#ISRO— 💤💤 (@iamjitusrivas) June 25, 2020
ISRO Opens For Private Sectors
Le Private Companies: pic.twitter.com/05I7cUPqAt
Leading space-faring nations such as the US and China, besides the European Space Agency, have been encouraging private companies to be part of their space programme. On May 30, history was created by SpaceX when NASA astronauts were launched into orbit by the first-ever commercially-built rocket and spacecraft.
India, however, had kept its core activities within ISRO while sourcing components for rockets and satellites from private companies. But that is all set to end.