Twitter Has Launched its Meme Game as ISRO Opens Space to Private Players

Private sector can provide space services, including building rockets and satellites, ISRO chief K Sivan said.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
As India looks to open up the space sector to private players, with startups and companies being enabled to build rockets and satellites as well as provide launch services, social media is brimming with reactions on the announcement made by ISRO chief K Sivan.

“Private sector can provide space services, including building rockets and satellites,” Sivan said, adding that this will put India in the league of very few countries with an efficient mechanism for private sector, leading to an improvement in access to space services.

Amid the landmark announcement, Twitter has risen up to the occasion and has it meme game on point.

Leading space-faring nations such as the US and China, besides the European Space Agency, have been encouraging private companies to be part of their space programme. On May 30, history was created by SpaceX when NASA astronauts were launched into orbit by the first-ever commercially-built rocket and spacecraft.

India, however, had kept its core activities within ISRO while sourcing components for rockets and satellites from private companies. But that is all set to end.

