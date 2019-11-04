Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Twitter Has New Ideas of 'Dating Apps For' Personality Types in Its Latest Trend

With a dearth of time in a highly competitive world, it often helps people find a companion with less hassle involved.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Has New Ideas of 'Dating Apps For' Personality Types in Its Latest Trend
With a dearth of time in a highly competitive world, it often helps people find a companion with less hassle involved.

In a world, which has seen online dating taking precedence over the concept of good old meeting over a romantic evening, it is only obvious that youngsters and millennials are looking for newer and better apps to find their perfect ones.

Now, a new type of tweet that involves dating apps has gone viral on the micro blogging site and deals with the types of dating apps that can be.

While a traditional dating app leaves the possibility of the two people meeting not being compatible with each-other, resulting in hours of awkwardness — dating apps often help overcoming the unfortunate possibility by already narrowing down a person's choices based on their preferences.

With a dearth of time in a highly competitive world, it often helps people find a companion with less hassle involved.

The tweet that has gone viral involves the types of dating apps that could exist depending upon personality types.

In the tweets on social media, people are explaining the different types of people and putting forward the dating app names for the same kinds of people as well.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the trend was most probably started by one Twitter user Sumaira Shaikh.

On October 31, Shaikh took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that a dating app for introverts, where they converse "awkwardly" can be called "Mumble."

Soon enough others too came up with their own versions for names of dating apps. While one referred to a dating app for clumsy people called "Stumble", there was another who said a dating app for wrestling fans should be called "Rumble." A third person went on to add that a dating app fro gym trainers should be called "Dumble."

Here's what they wrote:

There were also people who connected with the names and added that they need apps like those for their personality types.

To which another person posted:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram