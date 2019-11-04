Twitter Has New Ideas of 'Dating Apps For' Personality Types in Its Latest Trend

In a world, which has seen online dating taking precedence over the concept of good old meeting over a romantic evening, it is only obvious that youngsters and millennials are looking for newer and better apps to find their perfect ones.

Now, a new type of tweet that involves dating apps has gone viral on the micro blogging site and deals with the types of dating apps that can be.

While a traditional dating app leaves the possibility of the two people meeting not being compatible with each-other, resulting in hours of awkwardness — dating apps often help overcoming the unfortunate possibility by already narrowing down a person's choices based on their preferences.

With a dearth of time in a highly competitive world, it often helps people find a companion with less hassle involved.

The tweet that has gone viral involves the types of dating apps that could exist depending upon personality types.

In the tweets on social media, people are explaining the different types of people and putting forward the dating app names for the same kinds of people as well.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the trend was most probably started by one Twitter user Sumaira Shaikh.

On October 31, Shaikh took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that a dating app for introverts, where they converse "awkwardly" can be called "Mumble."

A Dating App only for introverts where they talk awkwardly, it's called Mumble!!! — sumaira shaikh (@sumairashaik) October 31, 2019

Soon enough others too came up with their own versions for names of dating apps. While one referred to a dating app for clumsy people called "Stumble", there was another who said a dating app for wrestling fans should be called "Rumble." A third person went on to add that a dating app fro gym trainers should be called "Dumble."

Here's what they wrote:

Dating app for clumsy ones, Stumble — Sahara Bhetwal (@SaharaBhetwal) November 1, 2019

A dating app for wrestling fans called Rumble. — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 1, 2019

Dating app for gym trainers - Dumble. — Aayush Rathi (@heisen_rathi) October 31, 2019

Dating app for food lovers... Crumble — Nandita chauhan (@nandita0391) November 1, 2019

Dating app for short lived relationships- crumble — Turjo (@Turjo36622323) November 1, 2019

A dating app only active during the winters. Kambal. — Abhishek Nair (@Abhi1Nair) November 1, 2019

There were also people who connected with the names and added that they need apps like those for their personality types.

i am awkward like hell..i need this — tonysopranos (@tonysopranos13) October 31, 2019

To which another person posted:

Count me in for the beta test. — Apoorv Kohli (@apoorvkohli_1) November 1, 2019

