Twitter Has Returned The Easy Way to Retweet After Quote Tweet Didn't Work The Way They Hoped
Twitter Has Returned The Easy Way to Retweet After Quote Tweet Didn't Work The Way They Hoped

The microblogging platform said that they did not achieve the desired result from this process as very few users added their own thoughts and words to the quoted tweets. The change was first brought on in October ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

Buzz Staff

The good ol' retweet button is back on Twitter.

The microblogging site, which had previously initiated the quote tweets which aimed to let people add their own words to the tweets they wish to retweet, was launched in October with an idea towards "encouraging everyone to consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, and brings more thoughts, reactions & perspectives to the conversation." But the platform said, that was not to be found.

In a series of tweets, the microblogging platform said that they did not achieve the desired result from this process as very few users added their own thoughts and words to the quoted tweets. The change was first brought on in October ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

"We don’t believe that this happened, in practice. The use of Quote Tweets increased, but 45% of them included single-word affirmations and 70% had less than 25 characters," the platform said.

Twitter however had not made it mandatory for users to write anything in the quote tweet prompt.

One could also leave the prompt blank and hit retweet button where it would be tweeted to one's followers.

The move was welcomed by most of the twitter users. Check out a few reactions:

Several users also suggested that the platform brings in a new editing feature for one's tweets.

While a few were unsure about the outrage the temporary feature had caused.

Also, a few seemed to have liked the efature and thought it was too soon to let it go.

Sometime back in May, the platform had also started a feature of "retweets with comments” where users could see how many people retweeted their posts with comments and how many without it.


