Twitter Has Returned The Easy Way to Retweet After Quote Tweet Didn't Work The Way They Hoped

The good ol' retweet button is back on Twitter.

The microblogging site, which had previously initiated the quote tweets which aimed to let people add their own words to the tweets they wish to retweet, was launched in October with an idea towards "encouraging everyone to consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, and brings more thoughts, reactions & perspectives to the conversation." But the platform said, that was not to be found.

In a series of tweets, the microblogging platform said that they did not achieve the desired result from this process as very few users added their own thoughts and words to the quoted tweets. The change was first brought on in October ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

"We don’t believe that this happened, in practice. The use of Quote Tweets increased, but 45% of them included single-word affirmations and 70% had less than 25 characters," the platform said.

After learning from this product experience, we’re sharing an update: today Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before.Here's what we saw while we prompted Quote Tweets (1/4): https://t.co/MzoDKy3d69 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 16, 2020

Twitter however had not made it mandatory for users to write anything in the quote tweet prompt.

One could also leave the prompt blank and hit retweet button where it would be tweeted to one's followers.

The move was welcomed by most of the twitter users. Check out a few reactions:

Super pumped that #RETWEEET is back to its old self. That extra click was really putting me out here in 2020. No, really, it was awful. — Stephanie Regagnon (@StephRegagnon) December 17, 2020

GUYS THE ORIGINAL RETWEET BUTTON IS BACK!!!!!! #RETWEEET YESSSSS — Brendan (@B_smith0445) December 17, 2020

FINALLY the #RETWEEET is back to normal! — Max W. Ritter 🇺🇸📷 (@2084_media_usa) December 17, 2020

welcome back retweet button, you were missed :’)) — rose (@rosee_diaz) December 17, 2020

Thank you for returning the plain old Retweet. I'm not sure how I feel about being part of a forced social science experiment on Quote tweeting to test engagement with items we choose to share. Next time, please pilot such attempts with volunteers, not all of your users. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 16, 2020

Several users also suggested that the platform brings in a new editing feature for one's tweets.

What's preventing you from bringing the editing feature?? 😬 pic.twitter.com/W8zvHtiuMd — Sergio⭐ 🇬🇭 (@sergio_de_ennin) December 16, 2020

While a few were unsure about the outrage the temporary feature had caused.

i dont get the outrage... you didnt have to add any text to RT — Ravinder Singh (@__ravishing__) December 17, 2020

Also, a few seemed to have liked the efature and thought it was too soon to let it go.

Wait what? I was just getting used to it guys and started to like it — Ammon (@ItsAmmon) December 16, 2020

I found it easier, because you no longer had to navigate to a little box containing a tiny ticky box to select whether you wanted a retweet or a quote tweet. — DorsetGirl (@DorsetGirl1) December 16, 2020

thank you! Never understood why Twitter suddenly imitated one of Facebook's worst characteristics. — Tejanarusa (@Tejanarusa) December 16, 2020

Sometime back in May, the platform had also started a feature of "retweets with comments” where users could see how many people retweeted their posts with comments and how many without it.