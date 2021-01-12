Twitter Hilariously Imagines WhatsApp HQ Reading Your Chats as Policy Change Rocks Internet

whatsApp messaging application has been giving users some privacy concerns after its updates policies on data sharing. WhatsApp users recently received a pop up notification that said the Facebook-owned messenger will be updating its policies again. But this time, as part of it, the service will be sharing user data with other Facebook companies.

The pop-up message details how WhatsApp’s service handles your data as well as how WhatsApp partners with the larger Facebook platform to allow integrations across multiple apps, including Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Users are now convinced that all their messages are out their with the WhatsApp team. The jokes are doing rounds on social media how the employees at WhatsApp headquarters cheer when your crush replies or when someone sends you a good news. What no one knows, WhatsApp knows, the jokes imply.

Memes about how employees react at WhatsApp headquarters are doing rounds on social media. Take a look:

After 5 years of textingguy: I like youCrush: omg I like you too#WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/NHpcfy588t — itessawhite (@itessawhite) January 10, 2021

"you're the only one i talk to"Whatsapp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/W5VqlBiW4P — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) January 11, 2021

She: we need to talkWhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/ojcjMzhFSv — Hassan Wakeel (@the__7eventh) January 11, 2021

crush: i like u too whatsapp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/V7FwcXKJ4a — gontses whore (@aenjhee) January 11, 2021

"Phupho sotay hoye ring pehna gayi hain" Whatsapp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/FJzbtbQDi0 — Abdullah Saeed (@AbdSaeedxD) January 11, 2021

She : mummy papa chale gaye hain ab kar lo video callWhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/6bO1ybS3AO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 11, 2021

guy in whatsapp headquarters waiting for people to message me: pic.twitter.com/07dpGoYHIi — Sir Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) January 11, 2021

WhatsApp makes it clear that they are collecting your location information at all times. For starters, the customary pleasantries greet you in the Location Information section of the updated privacy policy. They say that you give access to your precise location when you use any location-based services on the app, such as sharing your location with someone on the app. This is where things get interesting. “Even if you do not use our location-related features, we use IP addresses and other information like phone number area codes to estimate your general location (e.g., city and country). We also use your location information for diagnostics and troubleshooting purposes,” is the very clear message.