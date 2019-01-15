Twitter 'Hunts' for Dhoni Haters After He Helps India Win the Second ODI Against Australia

Showing Dhoni’s inning to people who were asking for his eviction from the team after first ODI. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zGiURkRsxv — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 15, 2019

Age is just a number for him 😎 pic.twitter.com/Myp1aPUktM — DHONIsm™ 💙 (@DHONIism) January 15, 2019

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost !

Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

Dhoni should have removed his helmet earlier. #AusvInd — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 15, 2019

Nothing feels better than Dhoni winning us matches by hitting sixes in the last overs. Nostalgia at peak. ❤️ God bless you, Mahi. Aise hi khelte raho WC tak and then hang your boots with another trophy in the hands. — R! (@WeirdlyProbable) January 15, 2019

Dhoni hits detractors and skeptics for a 6! Tight match, fine win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2019

Dhoni fans to Dhoni critics right now #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/E1rhTKt1CF — Ganesh Prabhu (@thegmania) January 15, 2019

Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

Dhoni is going to England. Period. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 15, 2019

Sequel of MS Dhoni untold story will release only in single screens — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 15, 2019

Virat Kohli is named the @GilletteAU Player of the Match for his terrific ton in the run chase!



Watch highlights of his knock here: https://t.co/nhKLlXvxFO #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6SrPBR8GZ8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019

Despite coming in to bat when India was struggling at 4/3 in the first ODI against Australia, MS Dhoni's 'snail-paced' innings of 51 off 96 was criticised among fans and cricket fraternity with many comparing his knock to a Test innings. As a result, India was restricted to 254 for nine, losing the contest by 34 runs.However, things were to change when the 37-year-old batsman walked out in the middle during the second ODI of the Gillette Series on Tuesday.Chasing a score of 299 at the Adelaide Oval, Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, hitting another ton in his yet another successful outing. Kohli (104 off 112) along with Dhoni's determined knock of 55 (54) pushed India towards a certain victory before the captain was dismissed with 57 runs still on the board to chase.This was when Dhoni's experience and Dinesh Karthik's cameo came in handy.Nostalgia for cricket fans kicked in soon after Mahi hit the winning runs and the 'search' for Dhoni haters began on social media as India took the match home with 6 wickets in hand.King Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his contribution in the terrific run chase.India will meet Australia in the third and last ODI in Melbourne on January 18.