LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Twitter 'Hunts' for Dhoni Haters After He Helps India Win the Second ODI Against Australia

Nostalgia for cricket fans kicked in after Mahi hit the winning runs and the 'search' for Dhoni haters began on social media.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter 'Hunts' for Dhoni Haters After He Helps India Win the Second ODI Against Australia
Image tweeted by Virender Sehwag / Twitter
Loading...
Despite coming in to bat when India was struggling at 4/3 in the first ODI against Australia, MS Dhoni's 'snail-paced' innings of 51 off 96 was criticised among fans and cricket fraternity with many comparing his knock to a Test innings. As a result, India was restricted to 254 for nine, losing the contest by 34 runs.

However, things were to change when the 37-year-old batsman walked out in the middle during the second ODI of the Gillette Series on Tuesday.

Chasing a score of 299 at the Adelaide Oval, Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, hitting another ton in his yet another successful outing. Kohli (104 off 112) along with Dhoni's determined knock of 55 (54) pushed India towards a certain victory before the captain was dismissed with 57 runs still on the board to chase.

This was when Dhoni's experience and Dinesh Karthik's cameo came in handy.

Nostalgia for cricket fans kicked in soon after Mahi hit the winning runs and the 'search' for Dhoni haters began on social media as India took the match home with 6 wickets in hand.




















































King Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his contribution in the terrific run chase.




India will meet Australia in the third and last ODI in Melbourne on January 18.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram