Twitter 'Hunts' for Dhoni Haters After He Helps India Win the Second ODI Against Australia
Nostalgia for cricket fans kicked in after Mahi hit the winning runs and the 'search' for Dhoni haters began on social media.
Image tweeted by Virender Sehwag / Twitter
However, things were to change when the 37-year-old batsman walked out in the middle during the second ODI of the Gillette Series on Tuesday.
Chasing a score of 299 at the Adelaide Oval, Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, hitting another ton in his yet another successful outing. Kohli (104 off 112) along with Dhoni's determined knock of 55 (54) pushed India towards a certain victory before the captain was dismissed with 57 runs still on the board to chase.
This was when Dhoni's experience and Dinesh Karthik's cameo came in handy.
Nostalgia for cricket fans kicked in soon after Mahi hit the winning runs and the 'search' for Dhoni haters began on social media as India took the match home with 6 wickets in hand.
Dhoni to haters. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5yZChWY3Cq— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 15, 2019
Showing Dhoni’s inning to people who were asking for his eviction from the team after first ODI. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zGiURkRsxv— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 15, 2019
MS Dhoni right now. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/GpjvMr8d7f— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 15, 2019
2012— DHONIsm™ 💙 (@DHONIism) January 15, 2019
India won in Adelaide
Dhoni finished the match
2018
India won in Adelaide
Dhoni finished the match
Age is just a number for him 😎 pic.twitter.com/Myp1aPUktM
Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019
Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X
Whenever Dhoni wins the matches #AusvInd #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/PwFAPHpsAK— Dhoni fan till I Die (@username_needed) January 15, 2019
No one can Ever be like Dhoni #Respect pic.twitter.com/hynyFysPoZ— 🇮🇳🇮🇳🎈🎈Md Aamir🎈🎈🎉🎉 (@mdaamir1995) January 15, 2019
Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019
Dhoni fans right now. pic.twitter.com/A7mxR15ntc— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) January 15, 2019
Dhoni should have removed his helmet earlier. #AusvInd— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 15, 2019
Meanwhile #Dhoni Haters 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aBFVJGumoT— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 15, 2019
Nothing feels better than Dhoni winning us matches by hitting sixes in the last overs. Nostalgia at peak. ❤️ God bless you, Mahi. Aise hi khelte raho WC tak and then hang your boots with another trophy in the hands.— R! (@WeirdlyProbable) January 15, 2019
Dhoni hits detractors and skeptics for a 6! Tight match, fine win— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2019
Dhoni fans to Dhoni critics right now #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/E1rhTKt1CF— Ganesh Prabhu (@thegmania) January 15, 2019
Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019
Dhoni is going to England. Period.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 15, 2019
Sequel of MS Dhoni untold story will release only in single screens— babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 15, 2019
King Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his contribution in the terrific run chase.
Virat Kohli is named the @GilletteAU Player of the Match for his terrific ton in the run chase!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019
Watch highlights of his knock here: https://t.co/nhKLlXvxFO #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6SrPBR8GZ8
India will meet Australia in the third and last ODI in Melbourne on January 18.
Also Watch
-
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toilet, Ek Worm Katha: Why Bill Gates is Pouring Millions Down the Drain on India’s Sanitation Crisis
- Sridevi Bungalow: Twitter Slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Film, Calls It a Sleazefest
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s