Twitter Hyping up Netizens As Ship Blocking Suez Canal Finally Freed is All the Motivation We Need

“The boat made it and so can you." The past week or so has seen exceptional interest in people for the Suez Canal and a giant container ship that found itself in a sticky situation. Suez Canal came to a halt so did the world that was greatly invested in tracking the updates on Ever Given. The memes soon made their way to the Internet and united everyone like never before. Come Monday, salvage teams finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

A flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23.

The tugs blared their horns in jubilation as they guided the Ever Given through the water after days of futility that had captivated the world, drawing scrutiny and social media ridicule.

“We pulled it off!” said Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the salvage firm hired to extract the Ever Given. “I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given… thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again."

The visual of Ever Given finally being freed brought immense cheer on social media and a tweet among them came from the official handle of the microblogging site.

the boat made it and so can you— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

Twitter hyping up netizens on a Monday was the perfect motivation everyone needed. Don’t miss the boat puns.

deeper than the suez— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

here for you bestie— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

we're the forklift— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

don't miss the boat then— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

the boat was trying its best— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

it's a good time to Tweet about the boat— Twitter (@Twitter) March 29, 2021

Buffeted by a sandstorm, the Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. That created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

