Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
2-min read

Desis Imagine ‘Life Before’ These Essentials Were Invented With Relatable Bollywood Memes

Twitter's new meme: 'People before invention' is all kinds of relatable and hilarious.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:October 31, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
Desis Imagine 'Life Before' These Essentials Were Invented With Relatable Bollywood Memes
Twitter screenshot.

How do you think the human race would have dealt with life without some major inventions? It's hard and might need some serious-time imagining.

But maybe not so hard with the help of Twitter, which does what it does the best. Blesses your life with memes.

Recently, Twitter latched onto "People Before Invention" leaving netizens in fits of laughter by depicting life before the "inventions" took place.

In this current age, when most information on the Internet bring out the negativity of our world, memes take the edge off. They have this uncanny ability to turn any situation on its head leaving one LOL-ing

Here are some of the best yet relatable memes of the lot:

We still have this, don't we?

Hmm, this audio from Om Shanti Om could actually work out as a fire alarm.

Who can guess this movie or recall this 'impossible' fight scene?

Ouch, that hurt!

In DJ Khalid's famous words - Another one.

We wish so!

Savage level Indians.

Hashtag relatable.

Another one from Bollywood.

And another one.

And another one.

Bollywood seems to have predicted life before inventions long back.

